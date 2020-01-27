Kobe Bryant tributes: Sports legends Vince Carter, Conor McGregor, Dwyane Wade, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar take to social media

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

Kobe Bryant tributes are hitting social media from all over the world following the death of an NBA legend.

On Sunday morning, a helicopter carrying nine people — including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna — crashed in California. There were no survivors.

The death of Bryant has hit the world of sports very hard. That was especially the case for LeBron James, who was seen in tears as he exited a plane in Los Angeles.

The tragedy has impacted more than just the sports world, as fans around the world have posted on social media about what took place. It was even a big topic during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

While the loss of the nine lives on the helicopter will be felt most by the direct family and friends of everyone who was on board, Bryant was larger than life.

Some very noteworthy athletes have posted videos on social media commenting on what took place. One such video is from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and it can be seen below. He was almost at a loss for words. For fans of the Lakers or Bryant, this video is one that needs to be watched.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

More NBA legends react to the tragic news

Many more NBA legends and current players have commented on what took place. Some of those videos or social media messages are shared below. They come from players like Dwyane Wade, Trae Young, Vince Carter, and Doc Rivers (who is now the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers).

This is painful!!!

I’ve known this man since he was 15 & I was 16. AAU teammates to competing against him for 18 seasons in the NBA. We were literally talking in these pics how I will enjoy retirement and that we would have a convo soon on how to go through it. Also how happy… pic.twitter.com/5P1Egv0EMh — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 27, 2020

…This S*** can’t be real… this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year… 2 of them were mine… She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭 Rest Easy Gigi❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

Heroes come and go LEGENDS live forever‼️ #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/sYMG8CKN5b — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 27, 2020

"Today is one of the saddest days in my lifetime." Dwyane Wade reflects on the news of Kobe Bryant's death. (via @DwyaneWade) pic.twitter.com/9EDwERxIyq — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2020

Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks to retire Kobe’s jersey

In a huge gesture from Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, the team is going to retire the No. 24 that Kobe Bryant wore for the Lakers. It’s something that a lot of fans have already chimed in on social media about, suggesting that other teams should make that same decision.

Mark Cuban says Kobe Bryant's iconic No. 24 "will never be worn again" by the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/c4SAWx2EL3 — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2020

Conor McGregor, Grammy Awards honor Kobe Bryant

Late Sunday night, several performers at the 62nd Grammy Awards paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. It started on the red carpet, though, including people like MMA fight Conor McGregor, who stopped to share his thoughts.

Clips and images from the Grammy Awards are shared below. The event itself took place at Staples Center, which is where the Los Angeles Lakers play their home games. It is also an arena where Bryant helped the Lakers win five championships to cement his legendary status in the league.

Conor McGregor on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant: “It’s iconic that I’m here and that he used to play in this arena… I’m very happy to be here but sad at the same time. It’s just a very sad time.” — @TheNotoriousMMA #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/SOFjWGfoPp — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

In honor of Kobe Bryant, @BoyzIIMen joined host @AliciaKeys onstage with a moving performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/j1xytz1Gq5 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

Honoring the lives of Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant. #GRAMMYs @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/CYJXR9ikPb — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

There are likely to be many more tributes as the week gets started, especially with the Los Angeles Lakers playing a home game at Staples Center on Tuesday night. It will be very interesting to see if the NBA decides to cancel that game or use it as a night to honor the legacy of Kobe Bryant.