Joey Chestnut’s net worth after he records Big Macs eating record is hard to swallow

When it comes to extreme eating, Joey Chestnut is a household name thanks to multiple championships involving a variety of foods.

He’s well-known for his ability to quickly chow down hot dogs as he proves on an annual basis at Coney Island.

Just recently, he set a new Big Macs eating record to add to his resume of foods he can consume in mass quantities.

All of this competitive eating has people curious about Joey Chestnut’s net worth. How much has he accumulated throughout all this chowing down?

Joey Chestnut sets new Big Macs eating record

Thanks to an Uber Eats delivery and his own social media, Joey Chestnut showed the world that he’s not only skilled in downing dogs but also can finish off a lot of hamburgers.

More specifically, he ordered 15.36 pounds of Big Macs to be delivered to his home in his quest to see how many of the McDonald’s menu specialties he could consume. Chestnut was seeking a new world record, and as one might expect, the eating star did just that.

Per TMZ’s report, he’d go on to eat 32 Big Macs including the pickles, lettuce, and special sauce, which is over 18,000 calories. It’s also the most Big Macs ever eaten.

Chestnut chronicled his record-setting accomplishment on his YouTube channel. The video even showed him developing meat sweats as he gets through all 32 of the McD’s burgers.

What is Joey Chestnut’s net worth?

The 36-year-old Chestnut has done a lot of eating over the years, which brings fame and prize money his way.

In particular, he’s captured multiple Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest championships. Competitive eating is considered a sport, but it’s not one with the type of riches one might expect.

Joey began his competitive eating in 2005 when he was a student at San Jose State. Two years later, he claimed his first victory at the 2007 event after consuming 66 hot dogs.

Chestnut entered into superstar eater status when he defeated Takeru Kobayashi, who was the six-time champion at the time.

From there, Chestnut claimed eight-straight victories at the event, with Matt Stonie ultimately ending his run in 2015.

However, Chestnut would get back on track the next year to continue his success. In 2018, he set the new record for hot dogs with 74. Last July, Joey picked up win No. 12 in the event after eating 71 hot dogs.

Just last month, the eating phenom picked up a win and a check at the Red Beans and Rice eating competition in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chestnut ended up eating 24 pounds and 11 ounces worth, which was good for a new world record and $1,500.

So does all of the eating add up to more than indigestion? It might surprise people that despite all the wins, Joey Chestnut’s net worth is $1.5 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.

The site estimates that top competitive eaters can make anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000 a year from all the prize money and sponsorships.

Those Nathan’s titles bring just $10,000 in prize money usually, but Chestnut gets endorsements thanks to being a well-known competitive eater.

He also has his own line of condiments, including mustard, dipping sauce, coney sauce, and hot sauce, which bring in some earnings as well.

So eating up all those calories isn’t necessarily the wealthiest profession, but it still seems to have brought Joey Chestnut more money than millions of people in the United States.