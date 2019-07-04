Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winners, results: Who won the 2019 edition?

On July 4th, not only do Americans celebrate with the traditions of fireworks and cookouts, but there’s also the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. The 2019 edition brought back eleven-time champion Joey Chestnut.

He would try to once again to devour his way to a victory. However, he’d have a tough field of competitors to go up against. So who are the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winners for 2019? Here are the latest results from the eating competition.

Men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest results

With the weather in the mid-80s at Coney Island, the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest featured top dog-eater, Joey Chestnut, as he tried to best his 2018 record. Last year, he won the competitive eating contest by downing a total of 74 hot dogs and buns. Could he top that for Nathan’s 2019 contest?

Prediction time! Who are your picks to win this year’s #NathansHotDogEatingContest? pic.twitter.com/Uh9WQavRv5 — Nathan's Famous (@originalnathans) July 4, 2019

Competitors included No. 2 eater Boston power-lifter Geoffrey Esper, as well as Matt Stonie out of San Jose. Stonie defeated Chestnut in the 2015 Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Competitors came to Nathan’s annual event from all over the United States and the globe. Nigeria’s 6-foot-9 Gideon Oji, a kale-eating champ of the world, was involved. So was 5-foot-11 Max Suzuki from Tokyo.

Still, nobody could keep pace with the 11-time champ. Chestnut was pushing 50 dogs as the clock ticked under four minutes. His closest competitor, Darron Breeden, had 35 at the time.

Joey Chestnut fell short of his record but topped 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes at the #NathansHotDogEatingContest for the fourth time en route to his 12th Mustard Belt. He now holds the top 8 records in competition history! Here are the all-time records: 👉 https://t.co/GKQK4Os2w6 pic.twitter.com/rsfxa5w28V — COED (@COED) July 4, 2019

Ultimately, Joey Chestnut was the men’s winner for the 2019 Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut downed a total of 71 hot dogs (unofficially) and buns to win the latest contest.

Finishing in second place was Breeden with 50 and Esper with 47. All numbers are unofficial, as of this report.

While Chestnut didn’t set a new world record, it’s still a lot of food. It’s also a 12th victory for the best in the competitive eating sport!

Women’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner ties Kobayashi

Miki Sudo went for her sixth-straight victory at the women’s competition, and she accomplished that to tie the all-time great eater Takeru Kobayashi for second-most on consecutive wins.

Sudo finished with 31 hot dogs and buns followed by Michelle Lesco at 26.5 total. Sarah Reineck and “The Lovely” Juliet Lee tied for third with 23 each.

Miki Sudo downs 31 hot dogs and buns in 10m to again win the #NathansHotDogEatingContest #1010wins pic.twitter.com/JfnqJxB00D — Al Jones (@aljoneswins) July 4, 2019

The men’s and women’s contests both reward the champs with some decent prize money for winning. They can use part of that for any particular indigestion remedies they might need after all that food, although they’re trained professionals!

There were 35,000 spectators on hand at the annual event to see who won the Mustard and King belts for the 2019 champs.

The 2019 edition of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest arrived courtesy of ESPN on Thursday, July 4, with live streaming through ESPN3.