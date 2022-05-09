Joe Alwyn reveals how he ended up co-writing songs for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn opened up about his experience writing songs with her, admitting it was “accidental.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media/Carrie-nelson

Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alywin have been dating for at least four years but have kept many of the details of their relationship private, including when they first became romantically linked. Throughout their relationship, Joe has helped Taylor write a few songs.

In a new interview, Joe confessed that any musical collaboration between them was ‘accidental’ and not planned as part of their relationship or Taylor’s music. He has co-written two songs on her Folklore album and another three on her Evermore album.

The two allegedly kept it a secret to ensure that the public focused on Taylor’s music and not their relationship.

Joe Alwyn says writing songs with Taylor Swift was ‘accidental’

In an interview with GQ, Joe confessed that creating songs together “was really the most accidental thing to happen in lockdown.”

He added that it was mostly “messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard and then thinking, you know, ‘What if we tried to get to the end of it together?’”

He added that it was “surreal” when Taylor’s duet with Bon Iver’s Just Vernon came to life for Exile, but “it was a perk of lockdown.” However, they kept the song-writing collaboration under wraps so that “people would just listen to the music rather than focus on the fact that we wrote it together.”

He later added that it was fun to work together, and he enjoyed the experience, but there are no future plans for him to continue to write any additional songs with Taylor.

Joe’s acting career has started to take off, and he is set to star in the film adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends, a significant role sure to bring more fame to the British actor.

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engaged?

The couple sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when they took a brief three-day trip to Cornwall, but there has been no confirmation if the two are engaged or even discussing engagement at this time.

The two were first spotted in Nashville in June 2017, officially confirming the relationship to the public. The two spent time together in 2016 but have kept the details of their relationship private.

They have admitted to spending time back and forth between homes in Nashville and Primrose Hill near London but otherwise keep their relationship to themselves. As for any wedding bells, fans likely won’t know immediately when the couple ties the knot.