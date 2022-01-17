Taylor Swift engagement rumors grow after romantic Cornwall getaway with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music Event at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

A three-day mini-vacation doesn’t always mean that someone’s getting engaged, but for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, it’s enough cause to believe the couple could be advancing their relationship.

The couple traveled about 4,000 miles for a short visit to St Ives, which many fans agree is a long way to travel for a quick baecation.

However, this is not the first time engagement rumors have grown surrounding Swift and Alwyn. Daily Mail reports there have been several times within the past year that engagement rumors began flowing surrounding the couple.

The pair have been together for four years. They have kept their relationship extremely private, which leaves many wondering if they would immediately announce their engagement or if they would wait before sharing that intimate detail with the public.

Many fans wonder, is this mini-vacation to Cornwall a hint at something bigger? Or is it simply more speculation?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s trip to Cornwall

Unfortunately, fans don’t have the whole itinerary of their three-day trip to St Ives, given the couple’s private nature. However, sources know enough about their vacation to let fans’ minds roam further.

One insider close to the couple said, “Taylor’s a superstar and obviously very wealthy, so she can travel almost anywhere she wants at any time. But to go that far just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them. It feels like things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards. That could explain such a long journey to a specific place.”

Alongside the nature of this big trip, sources believe Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn chose to rent a house in the area rather than staying in a hotel. The reason? To secure maximum privacy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Once their time Cornwall was finished, the pair reportedly flew to Maine.

Sources note that Swift and Alwyn have split their time between Swift’s home in Nashville and their London home in Primrose Hill. The couple has been living together throughout lockdown, which has only brought them closer together.

Regardless of the reason for the trip, an inside source notes, “Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they’re certainly very happy and enjoying their time together.”

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift’s relationship: A timeline of privacy

Alwyn and Swift first began dating in 2017, but the first time the privacy of their relationship was addressed was in 2018.

While talking with British Vogue, Joe Alwyn said, “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work.”

In later interviews, Alwyn stuck to his commitment to their privacy and his ability to navigate a high-profile relationship without seeking advice. The actor stated, “I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

Despite rumors about Taylor Swift wanting to marry Joe Alwyn, the singer has stuck to her own boundaries to keep their relationship private.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” the star told The Guardian in 2019.

While many fans and sources alike believe that Taylor Swift is ready and committed to marrying Joe Alwyn, it sounds like the couple will keep their relationship private. If they are engaged after their trip to St Ives, it doesn’t look like fans will know any time soon.