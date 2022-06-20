Jessica Simpson shares impressive makeup-free face 

Jessica Simpson goes makeup-free. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/AcePictures

Jessica Simpson is displaying her natural beauty and wild hair in a new unfiltered photo with the sun kissing her skin.

The 41-year-old mother-of-three shared a Happy Father’s Day post a day late, but the thought remained.

The entrepreneur has been vocal about her financial struggles and journey of regaining control over her company. She took time away from the business to celebrate the special Sunday and gave fans a peek of her celebration.

The mother of Birdie Mae Johnson, Maxwell Drew Johnson, and Ace Knute Johnson sounded grateful to all fathers, including the men in her life. Although the photo was a departure from Jessica’s skin-baring thirst traps, fans likely appreciated her transparency as she provided a behind-the-scenes look at her life without the glam.

Jessica Simpson stuns in a makeup-free photo, celebrates Eric Johnson, Joe Simpson

Jessica Simpson shared a makeup-free close-up shot, and the accompanying caption was heartwarming.

She celebrated Father’s Day and shouted out her father, Joe Simpson, and husband, Eric Johnson. Jessica went filter-free and makeup-less as the natural beauty proudly displayed her wild and natural blonde hair while the sun illuminated her face.

She wrote in the caption, “Just woke up feeling grateful for all the Dad heroes out there. Yesterday was a beautiful Father’s Day celebrating my personal favorites @ericjohnsonalrighhhht@joesimpsonphoto and @ringoindover. Each of you have created, molded, shaped, and supported us and that makes my heart burst and my smile very real. I love y’all. The kids admire, appreciate, love, and adore y’all. There is no greater gift in the world to our families. I value and honor the gift of Fatherhood #BLESSED.”

Jessica Simpson shows her relatable side; her card declined at Taco Bell

Jessica Simpson surprised fans with an anecdote about her card being declined at a fast-food restaurant. Jessica has been vocal about taking back ownership of her brand, The Jessica Simpson Collection. The company that helped finance the collection went bankrupt, and her hard work was at risk.

Luckily, with some hard work, Jessica could retain ownership and reinvigorate her brand, but not without some hardship.

According to Jessica, her card got declined at Taco Bell. She shared with the ladies of the daytime talk show, The Real, about her struggles.

She said, “I am draining my bank account. I have no working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied,” adding: “I’m on a budget, ladies!”

Jessica seems to be doing alright with a 100-pound weight loss and fashion empire.