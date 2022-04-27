Jeopardy! fans take aim at Mattea Roach for being too ‘cocky’ after 15 wins in a row

Mattea Roach has been referred to as being too “comfortable” and “cocky” by Jeopardy! viewers. Pic credit: ABC

She may have earned herself some bragging rights, but Jeopardy! viewers have not been afraid to voice their opinions on Mattea Roach coming across as “cocky” on screen.

The 23-year-old Canadian native has currently been dominating the game show, most recently securing her 15th consecutive win on Monday.

Mattea Roach is 8th in line for most consecutive Jeopardy! wins

According to Global News, Roach has answered 93% of questions correctly and has earned over $350k so far.

She now holds the title for the longest streak held by a Canadian contestant and is 8th in line for the most Jeopardy! wins in history. One of the show’s current hosts, Ken Jennings, currently holds the title with 74 consecutive wins.

Although a huge accomplishment, some of the show’s viewers have taken to social media to give their opinions on how Roach has portrayed herself on the show.

Jeopardy! viewers slam Roach for appearing ‘cocky’ on the show

Fans of the game show have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Roach coming across as “too confident” – especially through her hand gestures and facial expressions.

“Miss Mattea is getting kinda cocky. #Jeopardy,” one Twitter user wrote.

Pic credit: @nyyankeechick/Twitter

Twitter user @TFHackett also described Roach on the show with the same adjective – “I know Mattea’s not *trying* to come off as cocky BUT… #Jeopardy.”

Pic credit: @TFHackett/Twitter

One Jeopardy! viewer said they couldn’t take her gestures anymore and wished for her to lose her winning streak on the show. “I really wish someone would beat that Mattea on Jeopardy already!! I can’t watch her with all her hand flips and cocky gestures anymore, she is annoying!!”

Pic credit: @AnitaPetardi/Twitter

“Mattea is a beast but she is so annoying. Too comfortable and cocky. #Jeopardy #tv #timetolose,” user @dirtiestmikee tweeted.

Pic credit: @dirtiestmikee/Twitter

“Let’s see how annoying #MatteaRoach is on @Jeopardy tonight,” user @SharonM08090730 wrote.

Mattea Roach addressed her facial expressions on Twitter

Although Roach has not specifically addressed the comments about her coming across as “cocky” during her winning streak, she recently took to Twitter to explain her use of dramatic facial expressions.

The contestant reposted a throwback photo from a spelling bee competition in 2008 and explained how her expressions have been a part of her personality and demeanor for a while.

“May have made note of my colorful facial expressions while playing Jeopardy – here is proof that I come by it honestly/have been making weird faces for a long time!” she tweeted.

Many have made note of my colorful facial expressions while playing Jeopardy – here is proof that I come by it honestly/have been making weird faces for a long time! https://t.co/47YMp7s9Xq — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 27, 2022

Although some viewers may find Roach’s gestures annoying and “too confident,” many are still rooting for the 23-year-old as she continues to up her ranking on the show’s leader board.

Jeopardy! airs at 7:30 pm EST every weeknight.