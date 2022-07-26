Jennifer Lopez is pretty in pink for 53rd birthday

Jennifer Lopez stepped out on her 53rd birthday in an all-pink attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jennifer Lopez has no plans to slow down her style game in her 53rd year of life.

The megastar has had a notably successful year, which included accomplishments such as being honored with the iHeartRadio 2022 Icon Award and releasing her own Netflix documentary, Halftime.

Perhaps the biggest, however, was her recent wedding to actor Ben Affleck after he popped the question only three months prior to saying “I do.”

The two broke off a previous engagement back in 2004 and rekindled their romance nearly 20 years later in early 2021.

Jennifer and Ben officially tied the knot in Vegas on July 16, and with her 53rd birthday shortly after, there was no time to stop the celebrations.

The two have most recently been seen sharing some PDA on the Paris streets during their honeymoon.

Jennifer Lopez was pretty in pink during Paris dinner with Ben Affleck

“Bennifer 2.0” was recently spotted celebrating the singer’s 53rd birthday at LouLou restaurant, located in Paris, France.

Jennifer was seen wearing a long, flowy pink dress with a halter top and cinched waist design. The Marry Me star also paired the outfit with a few gold necklaces, gold hoop earrings, and of course — her infamous green wedding ring.

Ben sported a more neutral palette, rocking a pair of dark-colored slacks and a light blue button-up with rolled sleeves.

The two were also accompanied by their respective children: Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian, and Emme.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at LouLou’s in Paris, France on their honeymoon. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez dropped JLo Body for her 53rd birthday

To commemorate her special day, Jennifer decided to give back to her fans and drop a new product for her beauty brand, JLo Beauty.

The skincare line, which the singer dropped in January of 2021, has had remarkable success in the beauty industry since its release. On her birthday, she decided to drop her newest body care product and announced the creation of JLo Body.

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty,” she wrote in a post alongside her brand.

She continued, “Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science!”

The now 53-year-old also shared a new promotional shot for the new line of body products that showed her in a cutout white leotard.

“We stand behind the strength of confidence and the strength of our claims. This is seriously sexy science at any age,” the company reiterated.

Seems as if the new product made quite a splash among fans, too — JLo Beauty officially sold out its limited quantity of the booty balm in “record time.”

Whether she’s exploring the City of Love alongside her new husband or releasing brand new products for her beauty line, it seems as if Jennifer Lopez has had quite a fulfilling and successful 53rd birthday thus far.