Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime: Everything to know about the new tell all coming to Netflix

Everything to know about Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary, Halftime. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/Admedia

It has been quite the year for Jennifer Lopez.

The singer and actress starred in the romantic comedy, Marry Me, alongside Owen Wilson. She also released a soundtrack for the film.

Furthermore, she recently got engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time.

Jennifer Lopez has a new documentary

Now, she’s about to have a documentary on Netflix.

Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary, Halftime, will focus both on her Super Bowl LIV halftime show and the midpoint of her career.

The film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s life.

Netflix said, “In Halftime, Lopez is giving us a peek behind the curtain — unpacking everything from her iconic 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira (get it?) to her journey as a mom, Latinx creative, and woman on the other side of 50. This is the Lopez you don’t see in glossy interviews.”

The documentary will debut on June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival, held at United Theatre. It is just blocks away from the Bronx, where Jennifer grew up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The documentary will then make its debut on Netflix on June 14.

Halftime was directed by documentarian Amanda Micheli, who noted in a statement, “It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true.”

While her current fiancé, Ben Affleck, will most likely not be in Halftime (as their reunion occurred after the famous halftime show), it’s possible that Jennifer’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez will appear.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show

Jennifer and Shakira took center stage at the 2020 Super Bowl. Their halftime show has a record 231 million views on YouTube and featured Jennifer pole-dancing onstage—a nod to her role in Hustlers.

Shakira and Jennifer also made a political statement on the border crisis by having Jennifer’s daughter, Emme, join other kids singing in cages.

“Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together,” Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro said in a statement. “Halftime, featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that.”

The Tribeca Film Festival was virtual in 2020 due to Covid-19, but last summer’s event was in person.

Halftime will be available on Netflix on June 14.