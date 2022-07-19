Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning huge wedding party after quicky marriage in Las Vegas

The newly wedded Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have future plans to celebrate their wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may say that life is just peachy nowadays — especially after heading down to Georgia to celebrate their weekend wedding.

The celebrity couple officially tied the knot on Saturday, July 16, at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Although the two racing the clock to exchange their vows in the middle of Sin City was “exactly what they wanted,” Jennifer and Ben are planning to continue the celebration in Ben’s Georgia home.

Sources close to TMZ said that within the next few weeks, the newlyweds plan to throw a huge party at Ben’s house in the coastal town of Riceboro.

The source also claimed the party would include family members, as well as close friends and fellow celebrities.

Jennifer and her manager allegedly flew to the house a few weeks ago to get a head start on planning the festivities.

Ben’s property rests on 87 acres and consists of a 6,000 sq ft living space — AKA, plenty of space for the couple to throw a party worthy of being “on pause” for two decades.

Details on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding

The couple finally said “I do” after rekindling their romance in early 2021. The two had previously dated in the early 2000s — even getting to the point of engagement in 2002 — but broke it off a few years later in 2004.

After nearly twenty years apart, Jennifer and Ben came back together, and he surprised the singer with a bathtub proposal in April of this year. After getting down on one knee with her dream emerald ring, the two celebrated a short 3-month engagement before making it official on Saturday.

In the Selena star’s On The JLo newsletter, she shared details of the Las Vegas wedding that included waiting around with four other couples, racing to the chapel by midnight, and taking photos in a pink Cadillac convertible.

Jennifer Lopez just confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck, sending out an email to fans.



She signs off with her new name: “With love, ⁰Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” pic.twitter.com/kxQDgUWsgx — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 17, 2022

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in the letter.

“With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she continued. “But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

Jennifer Lopez changed her name to Jennifer Affleck

At the bottom of the newsletter, Jennifer declared her official new signature to the world.

After explaining the ins and outs of the whirlwind ceremony, the singer wrote, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

The official marriage license of the newlyweds also showed the singer’s name change from Lopez to Affleck under the “Party 2 Full Name” section of the document.

With the ceremony completed, the vows said, and the name changed, it seems as if all that’s missing is a giant party to tie it all together.

As of now, it is still unclear as to when exactly the big celebratory bash will take place.