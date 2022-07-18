Jennifer Affleck: JLo is changing her last name after quickie Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has officially changed her last name to Affleck. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Jennifer Lopez will officially be signing off as Jennifer Affleck from now on.

The megastar, 52, tied the knot with Ben Affleck over the weekend after the couple rekindled their romance early last year.

The two had broken off a previous engagement in 2004 before coming back together nearly two decades apart.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the couple said “I do” in a Las Vegas chapel over the weekend after their three-month engagement.

Ben surprised JLo in early April with a bathtub proposal, where he popped the question with a green engagement ring to signify her favorite color.

The marriage license, obtained by HollywoodLife, showed the singer’s name switch from Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Affleck under the “Party 2 Full Name” section of the document.

Jennifer Lopez signed her name as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck

The Marry Me star shared the news with her fans in her On The JLo newsletter, where she confirmed she and Ben had made it official at the Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16.

At the bottom of the newsletter, Jlo established her name change by signing off with her new signature, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The newsletter showed behind-the-scenes photos and video clips of the special day, along with a complete description of the moments leading up to the whirlwind ceremony.

JLo and Ben Affleck on their Vegas ceremony

The singer shared an in-depth narrative of the day with her subscribers that started with a sentiment on the boomerang romance — “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

She explained how she and Ben flew to Vegas, waited in line for a license with four other couples, and barely made it to the “little white chapel” by midnight to exchange vows.

Although they jokingly wished the Elvis impersonator could have been at the ceremony, she said the wedding still happened exactly the way they had always wanted.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote in the newsletter. “But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

JLo continued on to say that July 16 was the best night of the couples’ lives.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives,” she said.

Before signing off with her official new name, JLo ended her letter by reminding fans that she believes love to be “the best of things” and has proven that it may be, in fact, worth waiting for.