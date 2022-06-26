Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney spotted house hunting in Bel Air months after welcoming son

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are house hunting. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out house hunting on Saturday in Bel Air.

This news comes as J Law begins to make her way back into public life after recently giving birth to a son with Maroney while taking some time out of the spotlight.

Recently, the Don’t Look Up actor opened up about her new, more private life and what she plans to keep to herself while raising her children and enjoying married life.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are looking for the perfect mansion

The happy couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, aren’t just looking at any old houses either. They were checking out a mansion listed for nearly $20 million that was once owned by German film director Ernst Lubitsch and a few others.

On Saturday, Lawrence and Maroney were spotted in a black car as they pulled up to The Ernst Lubitsch Estate to check it out. The expansive mansion boasts five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are house hunting in Bel Air on Saturday. Pic credit: Backgrid

Soon after being spotted checking out the Bel Air mansion, the four-time Oscar winner and her art gallery director husband were spotted holding hands while walking in West Hollywood together.

They kept it casual, with Lawrence wearing a white t-shirt with a pair of Bermuda length, pleated black shorts, and brown flat sandals. Maroney also looked like he was keeping a low profile, also wearing a white t-shirt with blue slacks and Vans sneakers. Both completed their looks with a pair of sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were spotted in West Hollywood after looking at houses. Pic credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcomed a son

In February, news that Jennifer Lawrence had given birth started making the rounds after TMZ obtained a copy of the birth certificate. The baby’s birth date and gender were not revealed at the time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her pregnancy was only confirmed months before, in September, after she was spotted with a baby bump. Her rep then confirmed that she was pregnant.

It wasn’t until May, when Lawrence appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, that we learned she had given birth to a baby boy. Ellen made the accidental reveal when speaking with J Law, telling her, “By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him, and it’s really cute.”

It turns out that DeGeneres and Lawrence are neighbors, and the retired talk show host could hear her talking to the baby boy outside.