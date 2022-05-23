Ellen DeGeneres reveals sex of Jennifer Lawrence’s baby on-air

Ellen DeGeneres seems to have revealed Jennifer Lawrence’s baby’s sex on Monday’s show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Although The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end, that’s not stopping the 64-year-old host from dropping some bombs on viewers before she leaves.

On Monday’s episode of the show, Ellen talked to Jennifer Lawrence over the phone.

Jennifer gave birth to her baby about three months ago, but not much information has been revealed about the child she shares with Cooke Maroney. The actress had not disclosed the baby’s name or sex, but Ellen let some info slip during the segment.

Ellen DeGeneres refers to Jennifer Lawrence’s baby as ‘him’

Ellen called Jennifer and joked with the actress about some interesting hopes that Jennifer had as a child, including that Jennifer would imagine Ellen interviewing her on TV for a televised chat, and Jennifer would be “on the toilet” during the interview.

Although that revelation is bizarre enough, Ellen casually let slip information about Jennifer’s baby.

Ellen said, “I assume you’re at home because you have a baby and you can’t be here. You’re on the toilet with the baby,” bringing the joke full circle.

However, she added something just moments later that revealed the sex of Jennifer’s baby: “By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him, and it’s really cute.” It seems that Ellen knows that Jennifer and Cooke’s baby is a boy, and let slip to everyone else that they have a baby boy, too.

Jennifer Lawrence said she dreamed of being on the show ‘on the toilet’

Ellen opened her conversation with Jennifer by saying, “I always imagined that I would interview you on the toilet. And then you never told me that when you were here.”

She later asked Jennifer if she ever imagined being interviewed by anyone else while on the toilet, to which Jennifer answered, “Oprah, obviously. A little bit of Letterman,” before adding, “But I was really into your show. So pretty much every time it was a number two, it was you.”

Ellen said she was “honored” by the revelation before commending Jennifer’s success, noting, “To be in Kentucky, to actually be sitting on the toilet pretending that you’re getting interviewed by somebody, then end up being a big superstar, and now being interviewed talking about sitting on a toilet pretending to be interviewed.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Ellen DeGeneres are neighbors as Jennifer actually lives in Ellen’s old house. The two have clearly had some time to discuss interesting facets of their lives and Ellen is close enough to have been given the inside knowledge regarding Jennifer’s baby.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs on NBC at 4 pm EST on weekdays. Thursday, May 26 is Ellen DeGeneres’s last day as the show’s host.