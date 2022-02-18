During Kris Jenner’s appearance, viewers think Ellen DeGeneres just revealed Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant

Ellen DeGeneres may have just called out Kourtney Kardashian as being pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Kris Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently and talked about her daughters, their families, and possible future baby Kardashians. But did Ellen accidentally let it slip that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant?

How did a conversation about pregnancy between Kris Jenner and Ellen DeGeneres even come about?

As Kris and Ellen were talking on The Ellen Show, Ellen asked her which of her kids she thought would have the next baby and give her a 12th grandchild.

Kris thought about it for a bit, and then she said she thought maybe Kendall because Kendall is the only one of her children who hasn’t had a baby yet.

Ellen then questioned Kris and asked if Kendall wanted to have a baby right now. Kris said that she thinks Kendall would eventually love to have a baby.

Ellen zeroed in on Kris’ word “eventually” and kind of held it by a string, saying, “Eventually…she’s not going to be the 12th though. I think there’s going to be one before she’s going to have one.”

Kris looked at Ellen kind of weirdly and asked, “Really? Who do you think it’s going to be?”

Ellen came back with, “Uh huh. I know who it is.”

Kris then asked in surprise, “You do?! Oh, are they already pregnant, and I don’t know about it? Just tell me.”

Ellen then kind of gave a wink and a nod of her head and said, “Yep,” while she giggled back and then ended with, “Like I know something.”

So was Ellen revealing news and confirming Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy? Or was she messing with her friend, Kris, and baiting fans to believe something that hasn’t happened?

Kourtney and Travis Barker’s blended family

Lately, fans have been speculating on whether or not Kourtney has been carrying around a baby bump in recent pictures. It’s also been mentioned that Kourtney would be participating in Dry January, meaning she wouldn’t be drinking. Fans thought it was just another excuse for Kourtney to say she couldn’t drink alcohol.

So is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with her fourth child, and her first baby with Travis Barker? Kourtney already has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. Mason is 12, Penelope is 9, and Reign is 6. Travis Barker also has three children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: 18-year-old Landon, 16-year-old Alabama, and 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Will Kourtney and Travis’ blended family of six kids soon turn into seven and become a party nine? News of a pregnancy will get out in nine months at the latest, so only time will tell for Kourtney, Travis, and their family together.