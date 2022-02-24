Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence becomes a mother shortly after her return to acting. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

The 31-year-old actress had kept a low profile before hitting the red carpet in a golden dress at the Don’t Look Up movie premiere.

She married Maroney in a small ceremony at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019.

The Hunger Games star reportedly started dating the art gallery owner in June 2018.

Did Jennifer Lawrence give birth to a boy or girl?

The Oscar-winning actress welcomed her first child in Los Angeles County, according to public records obtained by TMZ.

However, the exact date she gave birth — and the gender of the baby were not revealed.

The Hunger Games star sparked pregnancy rumors in September last year after she was photographed in New York City with a noticeable baby bump.

After the pictures surfaced, a representative for Lawrence confirmed she was expecting her first child.

Since giving birth, Lawrence has not released a statement, but this is no surprise as the actress previously spoke about her desire to protect her baby’s privacy.

In the December issue of Vanity Fair, she opened up about keeping her child out of the conversation.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence and I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

After starring in some critically-panned films, such as Passengers and Red Sparrow, Lawrence took a three-year hiatus from acting amid media scrutiny.

She returned in 2021 with the Netflix hit movie Don’t Look Up, starring an ensemble cast,

Jennifer Lawrence previously gushed about hubby Cooke Maroney

Before taking a break from the media in June 2019, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met” during an appearance on Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler.

When asked why she chose to marry Maroney, Lawrence continued, “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?'” she said, continuing:

“It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney,” she added.

The actress previously dated Nicholas Hoult and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.