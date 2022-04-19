Jennifer Garner enjoys epic birthday surprise when Donny Osmond shows up to celebrate

Donny Osmond surprised actress Jennifer Garner for her 50th birthday. Pic credit: @jennifer.garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner got the ultimate birthday gift when the “object of her childhood adoration” showed up to surprise her.

The Peppermint actress shared a video of the pre-birthday surprise as singer Donny Osmond showed up behind her while she was out to eat.

Jennifer Garner was watching a video of Osmond, 64, singing a birthday song to her on her phone – seemingly shocked that she even got a video of him in the first place. Shortly after the video started, the singer showed up to shock her and sing the song in real life.

“Jennifer! It’s your birthday,” the Sweet and Innocent singer said from behind Garner.

Jennifer Garner and Donny Osmond celebrated with cake and singing hit songs

As Garner realized what was happening, she turned around to see Osmond holding a cake that read, “13 Going On 50! Love Donny,” as a tribute to her hit movie, 13 Going on 30.

After Garner took it all in, which included taking her sweater off because she was suddenly “too hot,” the two sat down and sang songs together – including Make The World Go Away. They both embraced as Osmond went on to give her a “master class” on how to be a “class act.”

Garner posted the video to Instagram and wrote: “My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmondshowed up to knock my purple socks off.”

She further explained: “He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act. Thank you, Donny.”

Watch the heartwarming birthday surprise below:

Fans were excited to see Jennifer Garner’s reaction to Osmond

Many fans and followers of Garner were quick to comment on how much they loved her pre-birthday surprise from Osmond.

Actor Mary McCormack wrote, “Sweet and gentle Jesus. I need to know more. Who masterminded this? They win.”

Another fellow actor Selma Blair commented, “This is major. Always loved. And we all love you!!!!!”

“I mean, what’s the point of being Jennifer Garner if you can’t flex and have Donny Osmond serenade you for your 50?!” One Twitter user posted.

I mean, what's the point of being Jennifer Garner if you can't flex and have Donny Osmond serenade you for your 50th?! Cute video: https://t.co/DhpoURQIuB pic.twitter.com/SSApQitQde — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) April 16, 2022

Musician Rita Wilson joined in to say, “I seriously think this is the best surprise that could ever be! The joy!!!!”

Garner also posted to her Instagram yesterday, April 17th, to share her excitement about turning 50. She posted a video of different animals jumping up and down with the text, “Waking up on my birthday.”

Although Osmond’s surprise may have been a few days before her birthday, it’s safe to assume it was one of her favorite gifts this year. Happy 50th birthday Jennifer Garner!