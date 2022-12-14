Jennifer Coolidge clarifies sleeping with ‘200 men’ claim after American Pie fame

Jennifer Coolidge pictured arriving at the 15th Annual TrevorLive Los Angeles Benefit held at The Hollywood Palladium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Actress Jennifer Coolidge made headlines earlier this year when she confessed that her role as Stifler’s hot mom in American Pie led to her sleeping with 200 people.

Coolidge garnered critical acclaim for her role as Tanya McQuoid, an insecure wealthy woman, in the HBO series The White Lotus.

She won a Primetime Emmy Award and has earned two Golden Globe Awards nominations.

In an interview with Variety, the 61-year-old actress opened up about her role in the hit movie.

“I got a lot of play at being a MILF, and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” she said, continuing,

“There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean… there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

She has now opened up about the viral comment in a recent interview with Ariana Grande.

Jennifer Coolidge says 200 men was an exaggeration

In a conversation with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly, the singer asked Coolidge about the impact playing Stifler’s mother had on her life and the best sex that came from it.

The actress said her best was the youngest guy before clarifying her comment about sleeping with 200 people admitting, “I did say that jokingly.”

“I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration — so I’m glad you’re asking me,” she added.

Coolidge continued about how the role changed her sex life and said that it opened her options with a broader range of handsome and younger men.

Grande and Coolidge have some history before sparking a friendship. It started in 2018 when Grande appeared on The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon and did a spot-on impression of Coolidge’s Legally Blonde character, Paulette.

Coolidge would later reveal, in a Tonight Show appearance, that she slid into the singer’s DMs after seeing the clip and then got a response.

The actress would appear in Ariana’s Thank U, Next music video the following year.

Jennifer Coolidge gives Ariana Grande credit for reviving her career

Grande and Coolidge couldn’t stop gushing about it each other during their chat on EW.

Coolidge is enjoying Hollywood success from her role in The White Lotus, and during the interview, Coolidge gave Ariana credit for reigniting her career.

Coolidge called Grande a “superstar” and told the singer her appearance in her music video is where things began to change for her.

She revealed that she got a movie role in Promising Young Woman soon after the cameo.

“You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn’t put me in ‘Thank U, Next,’ and done that imitation, I don’t think I would be here where I am,” the actress shared.

Grande refused to take credit, but Coolidge insisted and thanked the singer.