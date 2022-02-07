Jennifer Aniston shares behind-the-scenes video featuring Adam Sandler as they work on Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston shares an Instagram post with her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley and ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo with Adam Sandler and a behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram today.

The video, taken by Aniston, includes cast and crew members of her upcoming movie Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to the original Netflix movie Murder Mystery.

The incredibly joyous clip shows members on set both “exercising” and showing excitement for the new movie – all while being surrounded by palm trees and seemingly beautiful weather.

Aniston reveals actor Adam Sandler alongside her in the video

After showing the crew, the video pans over to Jennifer Aniston‘s Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler, who was wearing a blue polo shirt and sunglasses. He throws up infamous “finger waves” and dances to the light-hearted instrumental music playing in the background.

The first part of Aniston’s post also includes a photo of the two leads, posing on a beach in front of a crashing ocean wave. Both are wearing light-colored, floral, “island-style” clothing to match their surroundings.

Aniston accompanies the post with the caption, “Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2”

Murder Mystery, which was released on Netflix in 2019, features Aniston and Sandler as a couple caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht. Sandler plays Nick Spitz, a New York cop, and Aniston stars alongside him as his wife Audrey. In the movie, the two embark on a European trip to ignite the spark in their relationship but end up getting framed in an unfortunate set of circumstances.

Fans are excited for the Murder Mystery sequel’s release

Aniston’s post, which has gained over 2 million likes and over 10k comments on Instagram in just one hour, has gotten an abundance of positive reactions from followers.

Well-known actress Jennifer Garner showed her excitement by writing, “Best news ever!”

Pic credit: @jennifer.garner/Instagram

Workout activist Senada Greca joined in to say, “Yesss! Can’t wait to see the both of you again.”

Pic credit: @senada.greca/Instagram

Another follower @mashallahposts chimed in with two funny comments about the duo. He wrote, “Adam Sandler x Jen Aniston holds more power than thor’s hammer” and “THE REASON 2022 WILL BE THE BEST YEAR OF THIS DECADE IS MURDER MYSTERY 2.”

Pic credit: @mashallahposts/Instagram

With the official confirmation from Aniston that Murder Mystery 2 is in the works, it’s clear why the cast and crew are so excited in the video she posted. After two years of many productions getting pushed back or canceled, it is truly a celebration to see a beloved movie get the chance to continue with the follow-up story that it deserves.

As of right now, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the sequel.