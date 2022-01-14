Jennifer Aniston goes barefaced for selfie while wrapped in a towel

Friends star Jennifer Aniston shows her natural hair in a make-up-free selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Jennifer Aniston goes barefaced in two new selfies showing her natural hair and makeup-free face.

The 52-year-old actress gave fans a close-up while wrapped in a towel as she smiled, sharing the photo with her 39.3 million Instagram followers.

She recently reunited with the Friends cast for an HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion in May 2021.

Following its release, the stars of the series mourned the death of James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in Friends, with Aniston leading the tributes.

Jennifer Aniston tackles frizzy hair in a barefaced selfie

The actress revealed her iconic blonde hair in two selfies on her Instagram account.

She debuted her curly hair, blaming it on the humidity before revealing how she is going to deal with it.

“Okay, Humidity…🥵😵‍💫,Let’s go…..👊🏼💪🏼@lolavie,” she wrote in the caption.

Many of her followers were fans of the natural look.

“Sexy bed hair though….” Ali Wentworth wrote.

Former model and actress Sara Foster digs Aniston’s curls, writing: “Honestly, I’m very into it.”

However, Australian fashion journalist, Laura Brown, found the Friend’s actress’s hair struggles relatable.

“I challenge you to a humid-off 😅” she wrote.

Pic credit:@JenniferAniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston launched haircare brand LolaVie

In the Instagram snap, Jennifer Aniston gave a shoutout to her haircare brand, which she launched in September 2021.

The actress has been known throughout her career for her iconic hairstyles, including “the Rachel,” which became extremely popular in the mid-90s as Friends fans everywhere rushed to their stylist to get the famous cut.

In an interview with People Magazine, the beautiful actress talked about the thought process behind product development.

“How can we give hair that is really damaged and goes through the wear and tear that mine has gone through nourishment?” she said to the publication, continuing. “That’s what we focused on we were all very particular about. It just had to be absolutely perfect.”

LolaVie co-founders — Amy Sachs and Joel Ronkin, helped develop some of the fragrances for the products.

Shortly after launching the product, Aniston thanked her fans on Instagram for the positive response and teased launching more products.

“I really can’t thank you all enough for SO much love and support on @lolavie 😭❤️ The response to this first product has been overwhelming and I’m just so happy you are liking it, using it, reviewing it 👏🏼 I’m reading everything!! Cannot WAIT for the next drop… so much coming 🥳,” she wrote in the caption.

In another video on Instagram, she showed the hair process for tackling her hair problems.

Aniston fans will have to keep a lookout for more products from her new hairline brand.