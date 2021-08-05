Jennifer Aniston says she would love to fill and reinvent Chris Harrison’s role on The Bachelor

Jennifer Aniston admitted that she’d be willing to join The Bachelor franchise as a host following Chris Harrison’s exit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she would “gladly” take on a role in the realm of hosting for The Bachelor franchise.

Aniston confessed that she’s a big fan of The Bachelor but feels that there’s a missing aspect to the show.

During an interview with InStyle, she joked that “they all need doctors.”

She then suggested that there should be a host who serves as a counselor or therapist as they have on other reality TV shows such as Married at First Sight.

“I think they need a psychologist or psychiatrist, not just Chris Harrison — or whoever the host is now. There should be someone they can go and talk to,” Aniston expressed.

When asked if she’d be willing to fill that role, she was very gung-ho.

“OK, well, I’ll do that. Gladly,” Aniston enthused. “I’ll be the one picking roses in the rose garden.”

So if Aniston was offered a hosting position on The Bachelor, it seems as if she would accept without hesitation.

Additionally, she would seemingly want to add a new aspect to the role and counsel the contestants head-on.

Who will replace Chris Harrison as Bachelor host?

Right now, Chris Harrison’s former role of hosting The Bachelor is open and up in the air.

Chris officially stepped away from the role on June 9 after he was immersed in the franchise’s racism controversy.

Ahead of that, other hosts had filled in his spot after he took a break from the role during Matt James’s season.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe served as co-hosts for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor in Paradise will have a rotation of guest celebrities including David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil John.

It was recently announced that Tayshia and Kaitlyn will return to host Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette this fall.

So far, no permanent replacement for Chris Harrison has been announced.

At this rate, it seems likely that The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise will have a separate set of hosts rather than one host that will be on all three series.

Chris Harrison’s life after The Bachelor

Chris is seemingly doing well enough without the franchise. He walked away with a $9 million buyout after threatening to expose the franchise’s dirt.

Chris has seemingly put his Bachelor days long behind him as he implied he isn’t watching or keeping up with the franchise.

He may even pick up a hosting gig for another reality TV dating series.

However, he maintains that he has nothing but well wishes for the franchise.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.