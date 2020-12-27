Jennifer Aniston faces Twitter backlash over ‘Our First Pandemic 2020’ Christmas tree ornament

Actress Jennifer Aniston is facing a backlash after sharing a photo of a COVID-19 pandemic-themed Christmas tree ornament that many described as “tone-deaf” and “out of touch.”

The 51-year-old Friends actress took to her Instagram Stories on Christmas Day to share a photo showing a wooden Christmas tree ornament engraved with the words “Our First Pandemic 2020.”

Twitter users criticized Aniston over the message

Many took to Twitter to slam Aniston for “showing no respect to pandemic victims and their families.” They accused her of making light of a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans and caused economic hardship to millions.

“It must be fun being a celebrity that has millions in the bank and not worrying about losing your job/livelihood etc,” one Twitter user wrote. “People have died and we are still living through it. Hundreds of thousands of people have died and are still dying from this.”

“… all celebrities have done during this pandemic is show how out of touch and just f*****g oblivious they are to anything that doesn’t have to do with them,” another Twitter user commented. “Some people’s entire family have died but at least Aniston is showing how quirky she can be.”

Others expressed dismay that she appeared to be celebrating or commemorating the COVID-19 pandemic “like it’s a baby shower.”

Some fans defended Jennifer Aniston

Amid the uproar on social media, some fans came to Aniston’s defense, arguing that Aniston was not the first person to post the “First Pandemic 2020” Christmas tree ornament on their social media pages.

“‘My First Pandemic’ ornaments have been posted by many people,” a fan pushed back. “This s**t sucks but we can’t all be sad about [it]. We’re all coping. I saw a whole tree dedicated to this damn turd of a year. Leave Jen alone.”

“Everyone hating on #JenniferAniston because of a damn ornament??! Maybe she’s using it as a reminder of how quickly life can change. Jeez some people are so triggered!” another Aniston fan tweeted.

