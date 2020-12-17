Jennifer Aniston working out in a sports bra for Vital Proteins is leaving the internet giddy

Actress Jennifer Aniston appears in a series of new promotional videos for the health brand Vital Proteins and fans are giddy with excitement over it.

Aniston, who is the Chief Creative Officer for Vital Proteins, stars in the series of videos uploaded to the brand’s Instagram account earlier today.

One video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the film crew working with Aniston to shoot the videos.

A member of the camera crew wears a face mask and sanitizes his hands before shooting starts.

The video starts with Aniston getting out of bed in the morning and going over to her treadmill for an early morning workout.

The Friends actress works up a sweat on a treadmill. She is wearing a white sports bra tied at the front, blue leggings, and a pair of monochrome sneakers.

After a hard workout, she refreshes with a Vital Proteins drink.

A subsequent shoot takes place in Aniston’s kitchen. The production crew sanitizes the kitchen before shooting starts. Another shooting takes place in her living room. She is shown dressed casually and relaxing on her couch, sipping a beverage.

Later in the day, she returns to her treadmill for another sweat session.

Aniston refreshes after the workout with another Vital Proteins brand drink.

Fans swoon over Aniston on social media

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the Friends actress.

“Jennifer Aniston is a literal work of art,” a fan gushed.

jennifer aniston is a literal work of art pic.twitter.com/2zZsOaUWGu — gab (@aniistonn) December 15, 2020

“Jennifer Aniston, date me PLS,” another tweeted.

jennifer aniston , date me PLS 🛐🛐🛐🛐🛐🛐 pic.twitter.com/lOlasInoTX — rina 😍😇😏😞 (@awhhrina) December 10, 2020

“How can Jennifer Aniston look this angelic while working out,” yet another fan tweeted.

how can jennifer aniston look this angelic while working out i- pic.twitter.com/4Ap7tDpeHZ — julianna (@anistonsvsco) December 15, 2020

Aniston took to her Instagram to show off her home attire on Thanksgiving Day

The Vital Proteins promotional videos were released after Aniston took to her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26) to post a photo showing her relaxing at home with her new rescue dog, Lord Chesterfield.

She is dressed in a black sweater and a pair of black skinny jeans. She also wears a pair of black lace-up shoes with sturdy soles and heels.

Aniston introduced fans to her rescue pup in October

Aniston introduced her 35.9 million Instagram followers to Lord Chesterfield in a video uploaded earlier on October 11.

A comparison of the October 11 video (see below) and the Thanksgiving photo shows just how much Lord Chesterfield grew in just six weeks.

Aniston also shares her home with two other dogs: Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a Pitbull.

Dolly, Aniston’s German Shepherd dog, died back in July 2019.

Jennifer Aniston stars in The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

Aniston is also known for playing Rachel Green in the TV series, Friends.

Monsters and Critics reported back in October 2019 that Aniston accused the film mogul Harvey Weinstein of inappropriately pressuring her to wear a Marchesa dress.