Jeffree Star leads fans to believe rumors of him dating Kayne West are true

The internet has been rife with rumors this week that celebrity make-up artist Jeffree Star has been secretly dating Kayne West. And rather than deny the outlandish claims, Star has been fueling the rumors.

Accusations of an affair between superstar rapper Kanye West and cosmetic beauty guru and YouTuber Jeffrey Star have enraptured the internet in the last 24 hours.

And while there has been no response from West yet, Star appears to have referenced the rumors while not actually confirming or denying them. But his posts seem to be driving some fans crazy.

It all started yesterday when TikTok comedian Ava Louise referenced rumors of Kayne West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce by claiming that the rapper has been having an affair with the CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics for quite some time.

Without naming names, Louise said: “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru… male beauty guru! A lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

She then started liking comments from users who suggested that Star was the target of Kanye’s affections.

@realavalouiise Read More Is Kanye West actually running for president? i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound – Ava Louise

Louise then doubled down on her assertions in later videos; in one video, she pretended to be on the phone with Kanye’s lawyers, who were threatening to sue her.

A second influential TikTok account, @pattypopculture, decided to run with the allegations and claimed there might be something to the rumors.

Jeffrey Star has fueled rumors with social media posts

Enter Jeffree Star who, last night, posted a picture of himself to Instagram and Twitter with the caption: “I’m ready for Sunday Service,” which was a clear reference to Kanye’s recurring Sunday services that Kanye has been hosting at the West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar)

These totally unconfirmed rumors, along with Jeffree’s posts, are clearly meant as a joke, but that hasn’t stopped many fans from jumping on the bandwagon.

Some fans took to the comments section of Star’s Instagram post to ask questions like “are you with Kayne now?” and “is this a confirmation lol?” However, most fans did seem to get the joke.

Jeffrey Star and Kanye West are both in Wyoming

Star moved to Wyoming in the summer, and West has been living at the family ranch, without his wife Kim, for some time now.

So when fans realized that Star was tweeting photos from Wyoming, many put 2 and 2 together and came up with 5, and assumed he was in the neighborhood to see Kayne.

Late last night, Star tweeted a photo of the Wyoming skyline with the caption, “I love these beautiful #Wyoming winter nights.”

I love these beautiful #Wyoming winter nights ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ure2ReadCE — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

To which, one fan responded by writing: “Damn not you bragging about ruining a marriage” with a crying face emoji.

Another Twitter fan wondered if Kanye also enjoys Wyoming winter nights.

YouTuber Keemstar has also done his bit to keep the rumors going after tweeting an apparent screenshot of a text conversation between himself and Star.

Keemstar claimed that after asking Star about the rumors, he responded with: “I’m having the best time in Wyoming, come and visit sometime!”

At the end of last year, Jeffree Star was in the news after he accused his former boyfriend, ex-basketball player Andre Marhold, of stealing from him and refusing to answer his calls.