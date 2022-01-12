Jeannie Mai welcomes first child with husband Jeezy

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai started dating rapper Jeezy in 2019 after splitting from her husband. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai has welcomed her first child with her husband Jeezy.

The 43-year-old started dating the Atlanta rapper in 2019 following a split from her former husband of 10 years, Freddy Hartels.

The couple got engaged in March 2020, and they tied the knot the following year.

In September 2021, Mai revealed on The Real that the couple was expecting their first child together.

The 44-year-old rap star has three children from previous relationships.

Jeannie announces her first child with a sweet photo

The Real co-host revealed the exciting news of her first child with an adorable Instagram photo of the baby’s blanket.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” she wrote in the caption before adding: “Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️”

Jeezy’s real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins; the pair have not revealed the name or gender of their newborn.

The American TV host has shared many stunning baby bump photos as she awaited the arrival of her child.

Two weeks ago, Mai hosted a winter-themed baby shower in which The Real co-host said she is already falling in love with the baby.

“How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I’ve never met? Baby J isn’t even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do. Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland ❄️.”

Mai has gushed about her relationship with Jeezy after they met on The Real set. They began getting to know each other in November 2018 but did not make the relationship official until 2019.

Jeannie Mai split with her former husband because she didn’t want children

Mai Jenkins said on The Real that her divorce from Freddy Hartels was because he wanted children, and she did not.

She explained the former couple agreed they didn’t want kids before Freddy had a change of heart.

However, falling in love with Jeezy made her change her mind about motherhood.

“You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, I’d never be a mom,” Mai said on the talk show while announcing her pregnancy in September 2021. “And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you.”