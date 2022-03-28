Jason Momoa clarifies that he and Lisa Bonet are ‘not back together’ after reconciliation rumors: Watch

At the 2022 Oscars, Jason Momoa confirmed he is not back with Lisa Bonet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Despite rumors that Jason Momoa reconciled with his estranged wife Lisa Bonet, the actor confirmed that they have not.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jason and Lisa called it quits earlier this year after more than 15 years together.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Jason wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Jason’s statement continued, “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Jason Momoa arrives solo to 2022 Oscars

When Jason arrived solo at Sunday night’s Oscars, fans and news correspondents were curious about the actor’s relationship status with Lisa. Despite news of their split, there have been rumors that the two reconciled.

While doing press on the red carpet ahead of the Oscars — where the actor showed support for Ukraine with his fashion choice — Jason fielded some questions from Scott Evans with Access Hollywood.

Scott began talking to Jason, assuming that he was back together with Lisa.

Jason Momoa Calls Ex Lisa Bonet His 'Family'

“When the announcement came out about you and the missus, we all were kind of like, ‘Aw, man,’ cuz I told you on this carpet before, you are my inspiration. It is such an encouragement to see you back together, working on it, figuring it out…” Sean began before Jason’s facial expression caught his attention.

Jason sets the record straight on relationship with Lisa Bonet: ‘We’re not back together’

Jason looked shocked and shook his head, before interrupting to set the record straight.

“Oh no, no. We’re not back together. We’re… we’re family, you know?” Jason responded. “We have two beautiful children together. We’re family forever, so…”

Nearly a month after announcing their separation, rumors flew once again. This time, that the couple was trying to make their marriage work and that Jason moved back in with Lisa.

Interestingly, Lisa was recently spotted earlier this month still sporting her wedding ring despite her split from Jason.

One thing that Lisa and Jason share in common is a bond with Lisa’s ex, Lenny Kravitz. “Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Lenny recently captioned an Instagram pic of himself and Jason as they rode motorcycles side-by-side.

For now, Jason’s fans will have to take his word that things are over between himself and Lisa.