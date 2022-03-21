Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are ‘Brothers for life’ amid Lisa Bonet split

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa have been close friends for many years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Admedia

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa put their brotherhood on display in a new photo.

The Aquaman star reportedly split from Lisa Bonet after five years of marriage.

They announced their breakup in a now-deleted Instagram statement, which sparked rumors about a possible reconciliation.

However, Momoa shut down the reports about getting back with Lisa Bonet while supporting his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz.

Lenny Kravitz declares Jason Momoa is his brother for life

The 57-year-old singer, who shares daughter Zoe Kravitz with Bonet, shared a photo of himself riding motorcycles with Jason Momoa on Instagram.

“Ride or die. Brothers for life,” the Fly Away singer wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the pair are sitting on their motorcycles and appear to be sharing a laugh as the Game of Thrones star reaches his hand toward the singer.

Zoe Kravitz comments on the excellent photo, writing, “Well isn’t this just adorable. love you both so much.”

After two years of friendship, Lisa Bonet married Lenny from 1987 to 1993.

The Cosby Show actress tied the knot to Momoa in 2017 after they dated for several years. They share two kids: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Lenny and Jason shower Zoe with love

Zoe Kravitz, Lenny’s daughter, and Momoa’s stepdaughter, recently starred in the hit movie The Batman as Catwoman.

The two doting fathers took to social media to support her recent Saturday Night Live appearance.

The rockstar accompanied his daughter to the SNL studio and shared two photos of the pair. In the caption he shared a bit of family history, writing:

“To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly.”

After Momoa promoted Zoe’s SNL appearance to his 16.7 million Instagram followers, he shared his reaction, writing:

“♥️♥️♥️ I am so proud of you! You killed it! Aloha p bear.”

Earlier this month, Momoa went to Zoe’s The Batman premiere with his two children, Nakoa and Lola.

While sharing photos from the event, he took the opportunity to shut down rumors that he is reconciled with Lisa Bonet, writing the following caption:

“so excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman i’m so proud of you. so excited for @snl next week your going to kill it. we had a wonderful time in NYC. mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j”

Lisa Bonet was photographed recently still wearing her wedding ring; however, the former couple has not made any further public statements about their relationship.