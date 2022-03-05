Jason Momoa contradicts reports he and Lisa Bonet are working on their marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet recently announced their split after 17 years together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Jason Momoa has addressed reports of reconciling with his wife, Lisa Bonet.

In January, the pair announced their decision to separate after 17 years together.

The estranged couple released a statement on Jason’s Instagram page, which was deleted, fueling rumors that they were working on their marriage.

In addition, the Aquaman star has maintained a close relationship with his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz.

He supported her at the premiere of her new movie The Batman, attending with children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Jason Momoa contradicts reports about getting back with Lisa Bonet

The 42-year-old actor has hit back at reports about reconciling with actress Lisa Bonet.

Momoa shared several photos at the Batman premiere, the movie in which his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman.

He attended the event with his two children, son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14, whom he shares with Bonet.

The actor promoted Zoe’s new film and her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance in the caption.

In addition, the Game of Thrones actor addressed speculation about his marriage, thanking the media and his fans for respecting his privacy.

“So excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman i’m so proud of you. so excited for @snl next week your going to kill it. we had a wonderful time in NYC. mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j.”

In the photos, Momoa and his children posed with several stars of the Batman movie, including Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Dano.

Jason Momoa says he and Lisa Bonet are ‘still family’

At the red carpet event for the Batman premiere, which Lisa Bonet did not attend, Momoa spoke about their amicable split, revealing they still maintain a close relationship.

The Aquaman star said both himself and Bonet are supporting Zoe.

“We’re just so proud,” he said to Entertainment Tonight regarding Zoe, Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, who he shares with Lisa.

“Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” Jason said. “We’re very excited to just be here. It’s still family, you know?”

The couple shocked fans when they announced their split at the beginning of the year, seemingly hinting at COVID-19 factors adding to their separation.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” read the post.