Lisa Bonet spotted still wearing her wedding ring after Jason Momoa divorce announcement 

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa saddened fans when the two announced their split back in January. The couple was together for nearly two decades before announcing their split. But fans of the couple will be happy to know that Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring this week.

Rumors of a reconciliation between the lovers swirled, as sources say Jason moved back in with Lisa last month.

Could the two be back together?

Lisa Bonet spotted wearing a wedding ring after Jason Momoa divorce announcement

Less than two months after she and Jason Momoa announced their split, Lisa Bonet is wearing her wedding ring.

According to HollywoodLife, Lisa was with friends shopping in Santa Monica shopping. She looked laidback in her signature bohemian style with dreads. Lisa was wearing a Bob Marley shirt, kimono, and one more accessory: a wedding ring.

Lisa had not worn her wedding ring since she announced her split from Jason.

Lisa and Jason shocked fans when they announced their split after nearly two decades together. But rumors of a reconciliation persisted just a month after the announcement. Allegedly, Jason moved back in with Lisa and their children in February.

Fans speculate that the wedding ring is symbolic of the two reuniting.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s relationship timeline

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa met in 2004 at a comedy club. Lisa had previously been married to Lenny Kravitz and had a daughter Zoe Kravitz.

Lisa gave birth to her and Jason’s daughter Lola in July 2007 and had a ceremony later that year. The ceremony was not a legal marriage, however. Lisa welcomed their son Nokoa-Wolf in December 2008.

The lovers made it official in November 2017 when they got legally married in a ceremony in California. The two separated in January 2022 after allegedly growing apart.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced their separation in January

Lisa and Jason announced their separation via a now-deleted Instagram post that read, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

The joint statement continued, “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”