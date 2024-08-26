Jason Kelce offers up Kelce’s Picks for a delicious post-NFL partnership

Jason Kelce may not be suiting up for this NFL season but he’s definitely keeping busy.

The eldest Kelce brother’s television appearances and partnerships are stacking up now that he’s decided to retire from professional football.

Clearly, the decision to turn in his uniform didn’t come easy, something that many NFL greats and most memorably, Tom Brady, have experienced in the past.

And it’s something that Jason Kelce’s newest commercial touches on.

It also pokes fun at his family ties, suggesting that a new brotherhood has formed due to his little brother, Travis Kelce, being too busy for him.

Jason’s new partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings is a delicious match made in heaven. It comes just in time for football season, making it the perfect pairing of sports and… well, a sports bar.

Jason Kelce’s football comeback and a new brother

Two brand new commercials featuring Jason Kelce have dropped for Buffalo Wild Wings.

The first pokes fun at his NFL retirement and how he may not be ready to say goodbye to his football career.

In it, Jason sheds a tear while video chatting with Hank, the Buffalo Wild Wings mascot, and admitting, “I think I messed up Hank. I don’t think I can walk away from football.”

A winged bathing Hank tells Jason that he’s got him. He then walks his friend into a crowded Buffalo Wild Wings and welcomes him back to football. He may not be on the field, but at least there he is surrounded by fans, food, and the game playing on many television sets mounted throughout the sports bar.

In the next Buffalo Wild Wings ad, Hank and Jason poke fun at his relationship with his younger brother, Travis Kelce.

Travis is busy playing football for the Kansas City Chiefs and being Taylor Swift’s very high-profile boyfriend. We can only imagine how tight his schedule is these days.

That’s where Hank comes in, pointing out all the things they have in common; like their love of honey barbeque and football — and how that makes them brothers.

When Jason declares he has a brother, Hank poignantly asks, “But does he have time for you?”

Jason Kelce shares his favorite Buffalo Wild Wings menu items

Jason Kelce is excited to team up with Buffalo Wild Wings as he enjoys his first NFL season as a spectator.

“After retirement, I found myself looking for the next best spot to catch all the action. As a longtime fan, I am amped to show fans why Buffalo Wild Wings is the place for football,” Kelce shared.

He continued, “It has the best wings and sauces, wall-to-wall TVs and plenty of beer options on draft. Plus, my menu picks upgrade any football occasion.”

Kelce’s Picks, marked as such on the menu, includes traditional wings and the triple bacon cheeseburger, as he admits he’s a huge fan of bacon.

Earlier this year, Jason Kelce appeared twice on Abbott Elementary as himself and made an appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaq.