Janet Jackson pays tribute to Michael Jackson on anniversary of his death

Janet Jackson took to social media to pay tribute to Michael Jackson 13 years after his death. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Janet Jackson has paid tribute to her brother, Michael Jackson, on the anniversary of his death.

The controversial King of Pop passed away 13 years ago from cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009. He was 50 years old when he died.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old younger sister of Michael took to Instagram to post a simple tribute.

Janet Jackson posted a throwback photo of herself and Michael Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a throwback picture of the two standing in front of a window with an urban skyline behind them. The two siblings smiled for the camera.

The Bad singer wore a denim shirt with his trademark fedora hat, while Janet donned a black tank top.

Janet captioned the post with a simple white heart-shaped emoji.

The five-time Grammy award winner posted to her 6.7 million followers, and by the time of writing, the post had picked up nearly a quarter of a million likes.

Fans of the Jacksons bombarded the comments section with tons of love and good wishes. One fan wrote about how Michael would always be in their heart: “King of Pop, forever and always! He shall forever remain in our hearts.”

Another fan referred to both Janet and Michael as royalty: “Queen and King of Pop 🤍 so much a royalty in one picture.” And another fan simply wrote: “Love you both.”

Pic credit: @janetjackson/Instagram

There was still even more, love shown for the famous siblings by fans. One commenter told Janet they were “Thinking of you and your family today!” Another fan wrote about Michael’s love for his family, “He loved you so much 😢❤️ I love y’all so much.”

“13 years ago today and we still miss you❤️❤️❤️❤️ REST IN PARADISE KING OF POP❤️,” mourned one fan.

Pic credit: @janetjackson/Instagram

According to the Daily Mail, Janet and Michael were part of a family of 10 siblings. Janet had said that she and Michael were very close when they were growing up, but they drifted apart when they got older.

Janet Jackson thinks Michael Jackson is innocent of sexual assault allegations

In the documentary about her life titled Janet Jackson, the singer spoke about how the allegations of sexual assault against her brother had affected her own career. She claimed that she lost out on a deal with Coca-Cola when allegations emerged in 1993.

She also defended Michael, stating, “I know my brother. He didn’t have that in him.”

Janet regularly pays tribute to her family members; she posted this throwback pic of her brother Jermaine Jackson for his 67th birthday last December.

Janet wrote, “I luv u and miss u Jermaine,” for the caption.