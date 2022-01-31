Janet Jackson explains how Michael Jackson molestation allegations affected her career

Janet Jackson talked about how Michael Jackson’s legal drama impacted her career. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Janet Jackson has opened up about how her brother Michael’s molestation allegations affected her career.

The singer gave a detailed look at her life in a four-part, two-night docuseries titled Janet Jackson, which aired on A&E and Lifetime.

During Episode 3, Janet specifically spoke about how Michael’s molestation allegations affected her career.

She stated that in 1993, she was about to close a multimillion-dollar contract with Coca-Cola when the allegations were reported. According to Janet, “When that came out, Coca-Cola said, ‘No, thank you.'”

When asked whether she believes the allegations impacted her, Janet responded, “Of course. My brother would never do something like that, but I’m still guilty by association.”

Janet Jackson defended late brother Michael Jackson

In 1993, it was reported that Michael Jackson was being investigated for the alleged molestation of four boys. Michael denied the claims, but he settled a lawsuit brought on by the family of one accuser.

Janet revealed in her new documentary that she believed settling made him look “guilty.” She added, “I really wish my brother would have let the world know him better.”

Janet did not believe her brother was guilty. She stated, “I know my brother. He didn’t have that in him.” She recalled that the whole family stood by Michael.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also added that she showed support for Michael by collaborating on his 1995 song, Scream. She said, “I think he needed the support I was trying to give him with this song.”

Janet defends Justin Timberlake after Super Bowl mishap

In the new documentary, Janet also touched upon the topic of her infamous Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake. She said, “Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that’s got to stop.”

She also cleared the air about her relationship with Justin. She said, “Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

As for why Justin kept quiet about the scandal, Janet explained, “We talked once, and [Justin] said, ‘I don’t know if I should come out and make a statement.’ And I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming all of this at me.’ So I said, ‘If I were you, I wouldn’t say anything.'”