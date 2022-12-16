Jane Fonda, 84, reveals cancer in remission and chemo can stop

Actress Jane Fonda pictured at the L.A. Dance Project gala in 202. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jane Fonda got an early Christmas gift, revealing that her cancer is in remission.

The actress and activist revealed in September that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and had been undergoing chemotherapy for six months.

Ahead of her 85th birthday, which is in less than a week, Fonda said that she could discontinue her chemotherapy.

Fonda made the joyous announcement to her social media followers and opened up about her last round of chemo.

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news,” she wrote, continuing:

“I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

In the Instagram statement, Fonda added that she began to feel better just in time for her in-person return to Fire Drill Fridays, which is her climate change protest that has led to her arrest multiple times in the past.

Fonda was confident that she was going to attend the event, her first in three years, during her cancer battle.

BIG news! On Fri 12/2, I'll be back in DC with @FireDrillFriday & @GreenpeaceUSA for our first in-person rally in 3 years! Join us to sound the alarm on the climate emergency. Register today to join us in person or livestream at https://t.co/G6FYsHfAjR ! pic.twitter.com/WUl8d27Gwi — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) October 20, 2022

Last month, she opened up about being ready to die in a candid interview about her career and activism.

Jane Fonda stars alongside Tom Brady in the new comedy, 80 for Brady

Jane Fonda joins other Hollywood veterans, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, for the upcoming comedy 80 For Brady.

The actor announced the movie will hit the theaters on February 3 on Instagram.

Tom Brady produced and stars in the movie, which follows Field, Fonda, Moreno, and Tomlin, portraying four New England Patriots fans who head to Houston for the 2017’s Super Bowl LI.

Fonda spoke to PEOPLE about the movie and confessed to being more of a baseball fan than a football one but was impressed by Brady, who she described as sweet, generous, and humble.

Brady’s former Patriots teammates, Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman, appear in the film as themselves.

What Jane Fonda said at the Washington Fire Drill Friday rally

Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling joined the Academy Award-winning actress for the Fire Drill Friday rally at the nation’s capital earlier this month.

Fonda said in a statement that time is running out for action and called for our greenhouse gas pollution to be cut in half to preserve the livability of the plant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several guest speakers were at the event, including Jerome Foster II, a White House Climate Advisor.