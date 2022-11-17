Jane Fonda ‘ready’ for death after cancer diagnosis

Jane Fonda at the Netflix Grace and Frankie event in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Jane Fonda opened up about dealing with cancer in her first interview since her diagnosis in September and got candid about death.

The 84-year-old activist and actress shared a statement on social media in September, revealing she has non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fonda opened up about how she plans on celebrating her 85th birthday next month with her family.

She also encouraged other celebrities to bring attention to activism, adding, “I’m not going to be around for much longer.”

When asked by the host why she said she wouldn’t be around much longer, Fonda responded, “When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you as opposed to in front of you, I mean, that’s just realistic,” she shared. “I’m not afraid of going. I’m ready. I’ve had a great life.”

The Grace and Frankie star added that she doesn’t want to die but is aware that it is “sooner rather than later” at her age.

Jane Fonda opens up about dealing with cancer

Fonda revealed in an Instagram post in September that her cancer is very treatable, with an 80% survival rate.

In the statement, she diverted her thoughts to those who don’t have health insurance and access to high-quality medical care.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

Fonda has been a prominent activist since the 60s supporting the Civil Rights Movement and standing in opposition to the Vietnam War.

She has also brought attention to feminist issues and climate change.

The actress is also known for her fitness since she launched the successful Jane Fonda’s Workout video in 1982 and many others over the years.

In the ET interview, Fonda said that she keeps up with her exercise routine opting to go slower and lighter weights due to her age. However, she also expressed her fitness has helped her say mobile as she continues her chemotherapy treatment.

Jane Fonda is joining climate protest in Washington, D.C.

Jane Fonda meant it when she said her cancer wouldn’t interfere with her activism. She is set to join the return of Fire Drill Fridays, the protests she and other activists participated in to bring attention to the climate crisis.

She made the announcement with a Twitter video revealing that it would be her first in-person appearance in three years.

BIG news! On Fri 12/2, I'll be back in DC with @FireDrillFriday & @GreenpeaceUSA for our first in-person rally in 3 years! Join us to sound the alarm on the climate emergency. Register today to join us in person or livestream at https://t.co/G6FYsHfAjR ! pic.twitter.com/WUl8d27Gwi — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) October 20, 2022

She has been arrested numerous times in the past for protesting. In the fall of 2019, she was arrested five times during the Fire Drill Fridays and spent a night in jail.