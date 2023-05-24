Jamie Foxx health update: Actor remains in rehab as friends and family visit

As Jamie Foxx recovers from April’s health scare, friends, family, and fans have expressed their good wishes for the Academy Award-winning actor.

Foxx, 55, collapsed on the set of his upcoming Netflix movie, Back In Action, last month, leading to his immediate hospitalization and treatment for an undisclosed “medical complication.”

Updates on the actor’s health had been scarce, as they mostly came from unidentified sources who indicated they were close to Foxx’s inner circle or family.

One piece of speculation generated plenty of buzz, as an unknown source revealed that Foxx’s inner circle was hoping for the best for the actor while “preparing for the worst.”

That brought the actor’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, to post a family update, clarifying the misconceptions about her dad’s health situation and letting everyone know he’d left the hospital.

However, he is currently staying at a rehab center in Chicago, Illinois, where he is continuing to recover from the health complication he suffered.

Jamie Foxx visited by friends and family while at a Chicago rehab facility

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx received visits from his daughter, Corinne, and a close friend, Dave Brown, at a Chicago rehab facility this past weekend.

Foxx began staying at the rehab facility in late April. That was after he was hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia, where his initial health scare happened.

Per TMZ, both Foxx’s daughter and his close friend looked serious as they were photographed outdoors on their way to visit with the actor. However, they also indicated that there have been no photos of Foxx since he arrived at the facility. There have also been no photos since Foxx was hospitalized in April.

That includes photos posted on his or his daughter’s social media. Foxx was believed to have posted an update on his Instagram at the start of May, acknowledging all the love and support he’d received from friends, family, and fans while recovering.

Since then, Corinne shared a family update on her Instagram Story to clarify her father’s health situation. She’s also shared the news that she and her father will host a new FOX musical game show called We Are Family, set for a 2024 debut.

While appearing on Logan Paul’s podcast several weeks ago, actor and comedian Kevin Hart mentioned Foxx and brought up the family’s privacy when asked about the ongoing situation.

“Jamie’s always been a private person to a certain degree, but I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in the situation,” Hart shared on the podcast earlier this month.

Hart also seemed there was progress with the actor’s health situation and that all of the good wishes and support sent Foxx’s way are being seen.

Boxing legend may have revealed Foxx’s condition

Based on TMZ’s report, the Chicago rehab facility treats individuals recovering from various conditions, including strokes, spinal injuries, and cancer treatment. As of this writing, the publication said there’s no indication that Foxx has cancer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, boxing legend Mike Tyson appeared on a podcast video where he was asked if he’d heard anything about Foxx.

Tyson may have accidentally let it slip when he replied, “They had said stroke,” although he didn’t mention anyone specifically saying that. He later said, “If we don’t know by now, they don’t want us to know.”

The former boxing champion also discussed Foxx possibly playing him in a biopic that had been in the works. However, based on Tyson’s podcast comments, he’s unsure about the status of the project following Foxx’s health scare.

At least one of Foxx’s TV projects has changed since his hospitalization and treatment. In early April, Foxx’s daughter shared an exciting update regarding her and her dad’s FOX game show, Beat Shazam, going into a sixth season.

That post arrived on April 5, but with Foxx’s health scare happening soon after, it was revealed that he and his daughter were temporarily replaced by Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne as the game show host and DJ, respectively.