James Patterson ripped over claims that old white male writers have a hard time finding jobs

Author James Patterson has caused an uproar after claiming that white male writers are victims of racism.

The New York Times bestselling author, 75, has had an incredibly successful career over the years, including roughly 450 million sold book copies and six of his publications being made into films.

Patterson called himself a victim as a white male author

In a statement to the Sunday Times, the author landed himself in turmoil by saying it was harder for older white men to land a job in his industry.

“What’s that all about?” Patterson asked. “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

Patterson continued to call the situation “just another form of racism.” Following the statement, readers and fellow authors have taken to social media with their disappointed responses to Patterson’s claims.

NYT bestselling author Frederick Joseph chimed in with his thoughts on Patterson’s statement. “James Patterson thinks white men are facing racism in publishing,” he said. “From a Black man who has had over 50 rejections of books (all of which are now bestsellers) because white editors don’t understand them or ‘already have Black male authors’ … shut up. Also, James has a ghostwriter.”

Author Rebecca Carroll wrote, “Imagine being born the year Jackie Robinson was the first Black MLB player in history, and then growing up to be one of the richest authors in America talking about struggles for white men is ‘another form of racism’ – James Patterson GTFO.”

Another fellow writer Dean Gloster said, “So. Ugly truth time. James Patterson is horribly, horribly wrong. Older white male author here. Publishing is hard. But almost everything is slanted more in your favor if you’re white and male. Everything.”

“James Patterson saying white writers have to struggle so much is absolutely insane given how many f**king books he pumps out and has on shelves rn,” Twitter user @JereB34r said.

James Patterson put out public apology for racism claim

Shortly after receiving such backlash online, Patterson took to social media to apologize for his choice of words in the Times article.

“I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism,” Patterson stated. “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers.”

“Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard – in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere,” he finished.

Despite the apology, many fans of the author were still upset by his previous statement and believe he “said what he said.”

“You’re only apologizing cuz u got caught slipping,” one commenter wrote in response to his apology. “I can’t help but view you differently. I loved your works while growing up too what a shame.”

Twitter user @lw8922 quoted Patterson’s apology and added, “Anyone read this and sense a gun was held on him and he was forced to say this?”

Patterson is currently on his James Patterson by James Patterson tour, which kicked off earlier this month.