James Caan cause of death — Here’s how the legendary actor died

James Caan at the Grand Opening of Planet Dailies and Mixology 101 held at The Grove at the Farmers Market. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/James Orken/Starlitepics/AdMedia

The cause of death of James Caan, who died at age 82, was revealed.

Caan’s death was initially announced in a tweet from his official Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the statement read.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the tweet added.

The legendary actor died from a fatal cardiac event following significant heart issues, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The document revealed that Caan suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, and congestive heart failure.

James Caan was married four times, last marriage cost him big

The actor, best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, was married four times – including to a model who dated Elvis Presley.

The handsome actor’s first marriage was to actress Dee Jay Mathis in 1961. They divorced four years later, but a daughter named Talia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He had a short-lived marriage to Playboy model Sheila Ryan, who famously dated Elvis Presley. They had a son, Hawaii Five-0 star, Scott Caan.

Caan’s third marriage was to model Ingrid Hajek and they had a son.

His final marriage was to Linda Stokes and lasted over two decades. Caan filed for divorce at least three times before parting ways after 2015.

Their divorce became contentious over finances, according to TMZ.

In 2016 Caan said in legal documents that he felt forced to take “humiliating” movie roles to make ends meet. Documents read: “I am no longer willing to take parts in films and/or television shows which detract from the 50 years I have spent building my reputation.”

Caan cited the movie Sicilian Vampire as one of his embarrassing roles. He was reportedly paying $13,000 a month in child support for their two children, James Arthur Caan, and Jacob Nicholas Caan.

Despite their messy divorce, Caan reportedly praised his ex-wife in a statement to TMZ:

“Linda is a beautiful woman who gave me 2 beautiful sons which helped enrich my life tremendously, and I’ll always be indebted to her for that.”

James Caan became close to his son Scott Caan after a tumultuous relationship

Scott Caan previously spoke about mending his relationship with his famous father.

Scott told People magazine in 2010 that they had a dysfunctional relationship due to his father’s drug use during his childhood

“He saw me when I was a little rough around the edges,” The Godfather star admitted, according to the publication. “Now we’re really best buddies. … I’m proud that he’s grown up so well,” the late actor said.