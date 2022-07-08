The Godfather and Misery star James Caan dead at 82

Legendary actor James Caan has died at the age of 82. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

James Caan, the veteran Hollywood star actor known for his work in films including The Godfather, Misery, and Elf, has died at age 82.

His death was confirmed by a family statement leading to an outpouring of grief from fans, grateful for his on-screen performances and colleagues who remembered working with the charismatic film star.

Caan is best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather – a role he reprised in the blockbuster sequel.

What was James Caan’s cause of death?

A statement released on Caan’s official Twitter account confirmed the actor’s death but did not disclose a manner or cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the tweet reads, concluding with Caan’s signature, “End of tweet.”

Pic credit: @Twitter/James_Caan

The actor was married four times and is survived by his five children, including actor Scott Caan.

Caan had already picked up a motion picture star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the late 70s and would go on to star in movies such as Misery, Bottle Rocket, Dogville, and Elf.

The American actor picked up numerous award nominations during his career that spanned five decades, including four Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar.

The late actor was active on his Twitter account, with over 122,000 followers.

His final movie role came in the 2021 movie Queen Bees, where he starred opposite Ellen Burstyn with an ensemble cast that included Ann-Margret, Christopher Lloyd, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, and Elizabeth Mitchell.

Tributes pour in for James Caan

Fans remember James Caan’s brilliant on-screen performances with numerous tributes pouring in following the sad news of his death.

British journalist Piers Morgan described Caan’s performance as Vito Corleone’s eldest son Sonny as a “ferocious, menacing, magnificent performance.”

RIP James Caan, 82.

Brilliant actor – loved him as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, such a ferocious, menacing, magnificent performance. Met him once at a party in LA and he was a very funny & highly entertaining man. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/vi4oI36v4l — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2022

Caan starred in the directorial debut of Christopher Miller and his filmmaking partner Phil Lord in the 2009 movie Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

They remembered working with the late star in a tribute tweet featuring a behind-the-scenes photo of Caan playing the voice of Tim Lockwood.

“We were lucky enough to work with James Caan on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. He brought a pathos and authenticity to the role of Tim Lockwood that held the film together. RIP to a legend.”

We were lucky enough to work with James Caan on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. He brought a pathos and authenticity to the role of Tim Lockwood that held the film together. RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/tmk3JdOgE3 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 7, 2022

Barbara Streisand shared a throwback photo of the pair while praising his talent.

I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022

His Godfather co-star Al Pacino described the late actor as a “lifelong friend,” while De Niro, who played a young Vito Corleone, was “very, very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In remembrance of the legendary James Caan. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jHynv2BcR9 — The Godfather (@godfathermovie) July 7, 2022

The official The Godfather social media accounts also remembered the late Hollywood star. James Caan is survived by his five children: Tara, Jacob, Scott, James Jr., and Alexander.