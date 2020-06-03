Jaime King arrested at protest in Los Angeles: Tweets from the back of LAPD bus

Actress Jaime King has been arrested while participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, California.
The 41-year-old actress announced on Tuesday night that she was in custody using her Twitter account.
King was taking part in a protest with 2000 other people who had gathered outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home in Hancock Park. The protestors were demanding that the mayor lower the vast budget of the Los Angeles Police Department.
King insisted that the gathering was 100 percent peaceful.
She allegedly tweeted about her arrest as she was handcuffed in the back of an LAPD vehicle. She wrote: “Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. – Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct.”
Jaime King was still in an LAPD van 4 hours after arrest
At approximately 1 AM Pacific Time on Wednesday morning, King sent a follow-up tweet where she said that herself and her fellow prisoners were still in the police vehicle, where they had already been imprisoned for four hours.
King claimed officers had taken them from the 77th Precinct to San Pedro Women, where they were being held with no access to bathrooms, medicine, or sanitary products. She also stated that the officers were “laughing” at them.
Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter
The protest was organized by the Los Angeles branch of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been conducting demonstrations across the nation in the wake of the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis.
Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse has also been arrested
The arrest of King comes shortly after Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse was also arrested while at a peaceful demonstration in Santa Monica.
According to Sprouse, he was protesting with a number of other people when cops arrived to tell them their protest was illegal. Sprouse wrote on his Instagram feed that the police initially informed them they had the option to leave but then blocked their path and arrested the group.
In discussing the incident on Instagram, he stated he did not want the media narrative to be about him, and the arrest but rather the focus needed to be on the Black Lives Matter movement.
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
Many celebrities have spoken out about the recent protests following Floyd’s killing, including basketball legend Michael Jordan, who, in a rare foray into political matters, condemned police brutality and called for more racial harmony.
Actor and comedian Nick Cannon has also penned an essay where he called for a “new normal,” a total reform of the police force, and for police officers to be renamed “peace officers.”
