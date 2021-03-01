Is there a red carpet for the Golden Globes? Celebrities are showing off their looks from home

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey at the 72nd Annual Golden Globes Awards in 2015. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ACE Pictures

The ambiance is a bit different this year as the Golden Globes are hosting a socially distant award ceremony. While there’s still a red carpet option, many celebrities are posting their looks from home.

What is the Golden Globes doing differently?

According to People Magazine, there will be an in-person aspect for the Golden Globes— much unlike the Primetime Emmys which didn’t have a red carpet or an in-person audience at their last ceremony. It was reported that essential workers were invited to attend the ceremony, alongside presenters.

They wrote, “In recognition of the Globes’ philanthropic partnership with Feeding America, a select number of food bank workers will also be selected to attend the bicoastal event.”

However, it was stressed that all audience members and production crew were tested for COVID-19 prior to the event and would undergo proper screener and social distancing protocols.

There is also an in-person red carpet. Celebrities such as Margot Robbie were photographed at the event, as she is a presenter for the Golden Globes.

What are some of the top looks tonight?

Speaking of Margot, she dazzled the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder black floral dress. It was identified as being a look from the 2021 Chanel Spring-Summer collection.

Actor Laverne Cox showed up virtually at the Golden Globes Pre-Show wearing an Old Hollywood-esque dress. She posted her “red carpet” pictures from home. She hashtagged many of her posts with “trans is beautiful” and said in one of her captions that her dress is custom-made by Thai Nguyen.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have also arrived at the event — respectively from their own coasts. Fey is reporting from the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center and Amy Poehler is at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Tonight's hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, have arrived on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! See more of tonight's celebrity looks: https://t.co/6Huu3dxZOP pic.twitter.com/jE27MNIs1u
March 1, 2021

Best Director nominee Regina King has also shown off her outfit, virtually. She called into the pre-show to discuss her nomination and the historical relevance of her nomination— she is only the second Black woman to be nominated in that category and this is the first time in the award show’s history that three women have been nominated in the director category at once.

Regina King looks incredible in Louis Vuitton and I love that her pupper is just chilling in the background — maybe Zoom red carpet pre-shows aren't so bad after all #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/T6LrB4lcBH — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 1, 2021

Elle Fanning, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for her role in The Great. She is wearing a light blue Gucci dress and she tagged her cosmetics team and stylist in her Instagram caption.

The Golden Globes take place tonight at 8/7c on NBC.