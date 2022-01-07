Is The Weeknd dating Angelina Jolie? New song on Dawn FM fuels rumors

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie dating rumors have arrived with a song from his new album Dawn FM. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

After the arrival of The Weeknd’s Dawn FM album, it quickly brought speculation that the singer is dating Angelina Jolie, months after they were first spotted together.

In particular, one of The Weeknd’s tracks called Here We Go…Again refers to his “new girl,” driving the latest rumors the two are dating.

So is The Weeknd dating Angelina Jolie? Here’s the latest about the singer and actress’ potential relationship situation.

The Weeknd mentions ‘new girl’ on Dawn FM

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, dropped his newest album Dawn FM on January 7. It features 16 tracks, some including Jim Carrey as a narrator and a few others with guest verses from Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator.

The latter of the hip-hop stars appears on Here We Go… Again to lend a verse a bit after The Weeknd has mentioned his “new girl.”

“My new girl, she a movie star. My new girl, she a movie star. I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, but when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts, cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star,” The Weeknd sings in the verse.

While it mentions only actress Neve Campbell metaphorically with a Scream movie reference, it’s believed The Weeknd is singing about Angelina Jolie here.

There’s even more in The Weeknd’s verse, as he also sings, “I told myself that I’d never fall. But here we go again.”

Check out the verse around the 1:09 mark to hear his verse which many believe refers to Angelina.

Is The Weeknd dating Angelina Jolie?

The potential couple has been spotted several times together, going back to last summer. The first of those meetings was on June 30 when they had dinner together at the celebrity restaurant Giorgio Baldi, per Page Six. They reportedly spent hours together during that dinner.

Over a week later, they both attended a private show in Los Angeles on July 10, held by Mustafa the Poet. Angelina was there with her two daughters, and The Weeknd also attended, but they were never photographed together at the event.

Instead, photos show Angelina and her daughters “intently” watching the show, while The Weeknd was photographed chatting in a group which included hip-hop producer Metro Boomin. Photos surfaced online (below) of The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and Angelina.

At the end of September, the two got together again. According to E! Online, The Weeknd and Angelina arrived separately but dined together at the same restaurant as their first dinner date, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Initially, some believed that The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie could be discussing business on that first date, but after several more sightings and now the song verse, things seem to be pointing toward them dating.

If they are dating, it marks the first time Angelina has been in a relationship since splitting up with fellow movie star Brad Pitt back in September 2016. On the other hand, The Weeknd has been in recent relationships with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez over the years.