Bella Hadid dazzles in tiny leopard-print bikini at Miami beach

Model Bella Hadid looked photoshoot ready while enjoying the sun on a Miami beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Model Bella Hadid showed off her toned physique while enjoying the Miami sun on the beach.

The-25-year-old dazzled in a leopard print bikini in photos that could appear on a magazine cover.

In addition, she completed the look with a cowboy hat and stylish sunglasses.

Bella was reportedly accompanied by her boyfriend Marc Kalman and some friends while out in Miami.

Bella is best known for her relationship with Canadian singer The Weeknd; they ended their on-and-off relationship in August 2019 after months of speculation.

The fashion model went public with Marc Kalman in July 2021; however, Page Six reported that the couple had secretly been dating for about one year.

Kalman is an art director who has worked with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, on numerous projects, and he has collaborated with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

Hadid is in Miami for a wedding and was spotted getting dinner the night before with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Fai Khadra.

The supermodel made headlines in July after wearing a Schiaparelli Gown that covered her chest with a gold-dipped necklace in the shape of the bronchi to the Cannes premiere.

Bella Hadid highlights battle with mental health

Bella Hadid shared a post by Willow Smith on her Instagram account. The singer and actress talked about anxiety in the clip, which Hadid quoted in the caption.

The model shared several crying selfies in a mental health battle revelation. In addition, she wrote about her own struggle with anxiety.

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.,” the model shared 47.4 million followers.

“Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point,” she added.

Bella, who started modeling at 16, admits suffering “breakdowns and burnouts” and spending time alone to learn more about herself. She thanked her supporters for allowing her to “share my truth” in the revealing Instagram post.