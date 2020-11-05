Inga Barks death: The conservative radio personality passed away in Bakersfield

Radio personality Inga Barks, the conservative mainstay for central California for many years, has sadly passed away. She was 53 years old.

A cause of death has not been released, but she is thought to have passed away suddenly.

The host had found fame as a KNZR radio talk-show host, but in 2018 she switched to a talk show platform at Kern Cast, which broadcasts to Bakersfield and the surrounding Kern County.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stunned colleagues and friends have begun mourning and paying tribute to Barks, who was an integral part of talk radio in California for so many years.

Former colleagues described Barks as a “supportive friend and an influential voice within the community,” as well as being “a political savvy powerhouse.”

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to Inga Barks

Blake Taylor, program director at KMJ Fresno, described her as “one of the most talented broadcasters I ever met. Hands down, male or female.”

He added that she really stood out in the male-dominated sector that is conservative talk radio. He said, “she was one of the few females who stood out and was really eloquent and got the job done.”

Fellow conservative radio host and political pundit Mark Levin also expressed his sadness at the news.

He wrote on Twitter: “RIP, Inga Barks, my dear friend. You were an outstanding human-being. You’ll be greatly missed.”

Her former producer, Corey Costelloe, said she was “someone who lived breathed and devoured the local political scene” in California.

He also said she could have easily gone to work nationally, but she wanted to stay in her home in Kern County.

Costelloe also claimed she had been very well connected at the national level, where she mixed with the likes of Sean Hannity and others at Fox News.

He also added that at one time, her ratings had beaten Rush Limbaugh’s talk show.

Inga Barks’s fans also paid tribute

Fans of Barks paid tribute to her on Facebook.

One fan wrote: “What shocking news today. Rest in peace, dear lady. I always enjoyed listening to Inga over the years. Definitely a first class broadcaster.”

And another fan wrote: “So heartbreaking. I really loved listening to her. We will be praying for her children. 🙏🙏🙏”

Rest in peace, Inga Barks.

Earlier this year, fans of radio were distraught to learn of the death of Detroit radio legend Bob Allison, who passed on at 87.

Allison died in March following complications from a fall at his home, which finally brought to an end his staggering career of six decades.

Local radio also received a surprise last week when Chad Dukes was fired from his position at 106.7 The Fan operating out of Washington DC. He was let go after allegedly making racist and inappropriate comments on his personal podcast.