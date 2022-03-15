How did Scott Hall break his hip?

Scott Hall was hospitalized on March 1 after breaking his hip. Pic credit: Instagram/@RealScottHall

Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, died on March 14 after suffering multiple heart attacks when he was initially hospitalized for breaking his hip. He was 63 years old.

Hall is best remembered for his time in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1990s, then known as the World Wrestling Federation, and also his spell in World Championship Wrestling.

Hall caused a stir in 1996 when he and his close friend Kevin Nash moved from the WWF to the WCW, thanks in part to their agent Barry Bloom.

Scott Hall is survived by his son, Cody, and his daughter, Cassidy. The WWE paid tribute to Hall on social media, writing, “The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father, and a dear friend.”

Jerry Jarrett said that Hall broke his hip after falling

On March 1, wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett said in a Facebook post via 411 Mania that he had just spoken to Hall on the phone from a hospital. Jarrett said that the former Intercontinental Champion had broken his hip after falling.

Jarrett wrote, “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover.”

For 30+ years Scott was many things to me —mentor, rival, etc; above all he was my friend. I never had a conversation w him that we didn’t either call each other “buddy” or joke about the “buddy system”.



Rest easy buddy…



I pray that you are at peace now. 🙏



Love ya Skit! pic.twitter.com/qKM4P28Gwj — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 15, 2022

Following news of Hall’s death, Jarrett’s son, Jeff Jarrett, paid a poignant tribute on Twitter. The younger Jarrett said, “For 30+ years Scott was many things to me —mentor, rival, etc; above all he was my friend.” He added, “I pray that you are at peace now.”

Hall was on a strict exercise regime following his hip replacement surgery in 2013

In April 2013, Hall successfully underwent a crowdfunded hip replacement surgery. Hall told Bleacher Report in October 2013 that he was on a strict exercise regimen at the behest of fellow WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page. The regimen included “walking, stretching, pull-ups, dips, and cardio.”

Hall told the website, “Once the pain in my hip went away, I didn’t want to be numb. I wanted to be aware.”

The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend. pic.twitter.com/DC5VVnUsxd — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

The IndieGoGo for Hall’s surgery raised a total of $109,000. The original goal of the page was $86,000. The blurb on that page described Hall’s various health issues, including having a pacemaker inserted in his body. The page says that due to arthritis in his hip, he was unable to do the necessary exercise to get healthy again.

Hip injuries are incredibly prevalent among professional wrestlers

Hip injuries are just one of the dozens of conditions that can impact professional wrestlers during their careers. In 2019, WWE superstar The Big Show made his return to the ring after suffering through five separate hip surgeries.

While in January 2017, former Extreme Championship Wrestling superstar Sabu told Sports Illustrated that despite his hip replacement at 52, he wanted to continue to compete. Like Hall, Sabu was forced to set up a crowdfunding page to help to pay for the physical therapy that went along with the surgery.

WWE superstar Mick Foley underwent the same surgery in 2017 and proudly showed off his scar to his fans on Facebook. Another megastar from the 1990s and 2000s, The Undertaker, revealed in a 2021 interview with The Ticket Sports Radio that he was anticipating more surgeries but that both of his hips were already replaced.