Here’s why Meghan Markle’s fans see her as a new Martha Stewart

Meghan Markle’s new show is coming to Netflix soon and looks fantastic in the recently dropped trailer.

Many were not sure that the cooking series would ever air on Netflix because of the lackluster reviews of Polo, Prince Harry’s docuseries, which is also on Netflix.

Meghan, who has slowly launched her American Riviera Orchard brand for over a year, hopes to tie her new series, With Love, Meghan, to the brand.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, if the show is a hit, Netflix could take over shipping any merchandise that sells from American Riviera Orchard via Meghan’s show.

Netflix shared a trailer for Meghan’s new show, which will premiere on January 15, 2025. All eight episodes will be available to stream simultaneously.

As soon as fans saw the new video of Meghan in With Love, Meghan, they started to compare her to Martha Stewart.

Meghan compared to the iconic Martha Stewart in her new venture

Meghan Markle is one lady who goes after what she wants in life and gets it. Not many can make a prince fall in love with them and marry them, let alone convince that prince to come to the United States and raise a family.

Now, Meghan is trying to transform herself into a cooking/lifestyle brand maven, and this new show may help her along in that endeavor.

Meghan’s show, filmed in Montecito, California, features guests like Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters.

Fans are calling Meghan a “modern-day Martha Stewart.” Meghan is modeling Martha’s footsteps by offering products for sale on a cooking show. Martha is the original lifestyle brand guru since she was the expert in everything from cooking to gardening and craft making.

A fan called Meghan Markle a modern-day ‘Martha Stewart.’ Pic credit: @Netflix/YouTube

Another fan noticed the similarities between Meghan’s actions and Martha Stewart’s, saying, “So now she is Martha Stewart?”

Martha launched her brand, and when it became public, she became a billionaire, so Meghan may have something if she’s modeling what Martha did with her own company.

One of Meghan Markle’s fans compared her to Martha Stewart. Pic credit: @Netflix/YouTube

Meghan’s show airs on January 15, 2025, and hopefully, we will learn more information on any items she has for sale that tie into her brand.

Meghan’s back on Instagram, and she’s sharing posts about the show

Using her @meghan handle, Meghan shared a video about her new cooking show.

The caption reads, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

Meghan recently rejoined social media, posting a celebratory Instagram post for 2025. Perhaps this means she will post more often about her show and other activities.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on January 15 on Netflix.