Here’s why Kate Middleton is ‘hugely grateful’ during her health battle

Kate Middleton has endured a lot this year, with her planned abdominal surgery turning into preventative cancer treatments.

Most of the year, Kate has been behind the scenes healing from her surgery and starting her chemotherapy treatments, while others, like her husband, Prince William, have taken over her royal duties.

Kate’s father-in-law, King Charles, is facing his own battle with cancer, making the year that much more challenging for the royal family.

The royal family celebrated Christmas at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, and Kate shared her gratitude during an outing.

The Royal Christmases are full of gifts, games, and church services, as Monsters and Critics has reported, and during a walk from a church service, Kate shared something special.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kate stopped to speak to the crowd after the service at St Mary Magdalene Church. A healthcare worker was in attendance, which prompted Kate to remark.

Kate shared that she is ‘hugely grateful’ for healthcare workers

Like anyone who has dealt with a health scare, Kate knows that the care received from nurses and doctors can significantly help the healing process.

Hello Magazine reports that a healthcare worker who worked for Macmillan Cancer Support told Kate she “was an inspiration to all patients.”

Kate responded with gratitude and said, “The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary, and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families. People like you are doing all the hard work out there. I’m hugely grateful.”

While Kate undoubtedly received the best care possible because she is royalty, she is still grateful for the daily care that healthcare professionals give patients and families.

Healthcare workers often do not have the luxury of taking time off for the holidays and working long hours helping patients and families during health crises. They deserve everyone’s gratitude, and it is terrific that Kate highlights them in such a way.

Another woman told Kate during that visit, “We’re all behind you. Never forget that.” Kate thanked her and everyone else for their well-wishes.

King Charles shared a ‘special glimpse’ into The King’s Christmas Broadcast

King Charles took some time from appointing and removing the official royal warrants to work on his Christmas Broadcast.

The monarch delivers a Christmas Broadcast for their subjects in England and abroad each year.

King Charles shared a short video captioned “Behind the lens” on X (formerly Twitter).

Behind the lens 🎥✨



A special glimpse into the incredible talent, creativity, and teamwork that brings The King’s Christmas Broadcast to life.



Watch His Majesty’s message on the Royal Family Channel on YouTube channel now. pic.twitter.com/7dVZMs7Ntj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 26, 2024

A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to make this broadcast a success, and it is excellent that King Charles highlights his team’s hard work.