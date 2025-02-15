Here’s why Jenny McCarthy was covered in blood and ‘bawling her eyes out’

Jenny McCarthy couldn’t contain her emotions as she reunited with a former co-worker.

The Masked Singer panelist recently attended a Broadway show featuring a former fellow judge, Nicole Scherzinger.

Admittedly, Jenny was “gobsmacked” by Nicole’s performance, as she shared on Instagram.

Jenny uploaded a Reel on Friday night alongside Nicole, who was still in costume from her show.

Nicole portrays Norma Desmond in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway hit Sunset Boulevard.

The former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman was drenched in fake blood in the video as she stood next to Jenny, who gushed over Nicole’s performance.

Jenny gives Nicole Scherzinger a rave review

“The greatest of all time,” Jenny told her followers in the video.

Nicole added, “I look crazy. You have blood all over you,” panning the camera to show Jenny, also covered in blood, which had transferred onto her from Nicole.

“I don’t care,” Jenny declared. “I don’t care. She’s the greatest of all time. I bawled my eyes out. You guys have to go see this.”

In her accompanying caption, Jenny wrote, “I saw the GREATEST #Broadway show of ALL time with the MOST talented female artist in the world.”

“@nicolescherzinger gives the performance of her lifetime in #sunsetboulevard I cried. I screamed. I was in awe of her pure talent,” Jenny continued.

She concluded, “You MUST go see this show. I’m gobsmacked by the level of her talent. Wow. Just amazing. ❤️”

Jenny’s fans agreed that Nicole gave her ‘career-defining’ performance

Jenny’s Instagram followers were happy to see her and Nicole reunite in the video.

And those who had seen Nicole’s performance on Broadway gushed just as much as Jenny did.

“Awwwww reunited and it feels so good ❤️ @nicolescherzinger,” wrote one of Jenny and Nicole’s fans.

A second fan of theirs called Nicole’s performance one of the best they had seen.

Pic credit: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Another Instagram user said that Nicole’s role as Norma Desmond is being called her “[career-defining] performance.”

“So good to see you guys together again,” added another commenter.

More of Nicole’s fans raved about her performance, calling it “absolutely amazing” and “phenomenal.”

Nicole traded primetime TV for Broadway

Nicole stepped away from her judging position alongside Jenny at The Masked Singer after Season 10 in 2023 so she could pursue her work in the West End revival of Sunset Boulevard.

Her work has earned her the Best Actress in a Musical award at the 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards.

In Nicole’s absence, Rita Ora stepped in as her fill-in, appearing in Seasons 11 and 12.

Jenny returns for Season 13 of The Masked Singer

As for Jenny, she’s still on the judges’ panel at The Masked Singer.

Season 13 kicked off this week on FOX, and Jenny, along with her fellow judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora, returned as judges, and Nick Cannon returned as the show’s host.

The season premiere debuted on Wednesday, February 12, and, as usual, Jenny shared her fashionable ensemble for the big event.

Jenny posted a video of herself clad in a red dress by Vietnamese designer Le Thanh Hoa featuring sheer cutouts and faux feathers with a deep v-neck.

In her caption, Jenny gave a shout out to her hair, wardrobe, and makeup team, and added, “Season premiere of @maskedsingerfox tonight! It’s such a great season. I hope you tune in! #maskedsinger #themaskedsinger.”