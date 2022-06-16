Here’s what Eva Mendes had to say about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in new Barbie movie

Eva Mendes was super into the photos of her man Ryan Gosling dressed as Ken for the new Barbie movie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Eva Mendes is just as obsessed with Ryan Gosling as the rest of the world, but lucky for her he’s her partner and father to their two daughters, Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6.

Eva posted an Instagram shot of Ryan as Ken in the new Barbie movie, coming out July 21 next year.

Eva Mendes is super supportive of her man, posting a pic of him as Ken

Hilariously, she captioned the image, “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken.” Girl, we know, must you rub it in?

In the photo, released by Warner Bros. yesterday, Ryan is dressed as the Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie. Standing in front of a pink house in the background, Ryan smiled slightly, looking off in the distance with his hands in his pockets.

He wore platinum blonde hair, a bit of stubble on his face, a denim cut-off vest, jeans, and a pair of white underwear sticking out that say KEN on the waistband.

Eva was clearly a big fan of the look, and who wouldn’t be, when their partner is deemed perfect enough to play the ultimate perfect male specimen, Ken?

Comments on the picture were complimentary of Eva and Ryan’s relationship; a comment from Access Hollywood said, “THAT’S HER KEN [yelling emoji, frown emoji, heart emoji].”

Tom Hanks wife, RIta Wilson, got in on the comment action, writing, “I mean…..I really cannot even….this is breaking the internet for sure,” and Lizzie Velasquez wrote, “The hastag!”

Eva talks Ryan’s cooking skills, hopes to set example for their daughters

As if Ryan, famous for breaking all our hearts in The Notebook, wasn’t hunky enough playing Ken, Eva claimed during an interview with Forbes that he even cooks most of the time. She hopes this will set an example for their daughters, who will see that we don’t need to conform to gender norms.

She said, “I’m not an amazing cook – I leave that to Ryan. Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well.”

She continued, “It’s a team effort everyday, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren’t specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony.”

Eva and Ryan have been together for around 11 years after meeting on the set of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines. Though, there isn’t much about their relationship that has been made public, as they are a notoriously private couple.