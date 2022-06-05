Simu Liu says waxing his body for Barbie movie was ‘one of the most painful experiences’

Simu Liu waxes his body for Barbie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Simu Liu has done a lot for movie roles, but waxing his body gave him a new lease on life.

The Marvel actor is no stranger to action, but hair removal was previously unknown to the star. As a perfect Barbie doll, actors and actresses required chin-to-toe hair removal.

Simu showed how committed he was to conveying real-life plastic by getting waxed, but the experience was unpleasant and very painful. He shared details about his harrowing experience and remained tight-lipped about plot details for the new Barbie movie.

Simu Liu discusses painful waxing experience for the Barbie movie

Simu Liu showed movie honchos just how badly he wanted a role in the new Barbie movie by waxing his body hair.

The actor learned the ultimate lesson that “beauty is pain” when he embarked on a journey to hairlessness. He appeared in The Independent, and he discussed body image, trauma, and the Barbie movie. He said, “Waxing has been an education, to say the least.”

Simu did not try to downplay the experience and called it “one of the most painful experiences of my life.”

The actor commended others who engage in the beauty ritual of waxing and said, “I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

Simu is set to play Ken in the Barbie movie, but he is not the only actor tapped for the role. Sources say that the movie will follow a Truman Show twist, with multiple Kens in the film.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The live-action Barbie movie comes out in 2023

A live-action Barbie movie sounded campy to fans at first, but the inclusion of Australian bombshell Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling eased fans’ fears. Other cast members include Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Will Ferrell, and Michael Cera. The film plot has been kept hush-hush even as filming took place in London.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu debuted blonde hair for the film in February and apologized to his mom for the hair change. Simu will play a plastic doll, but his exact role in the movie is unclear.

The film was directed by famed visionary Greta Gerwig, who will bring the iconic plastic dolls to life. Writer Noah Baumbach lent his expertise to the film and created a screenplay for the movie.

The Barbie film has a release date of July 21, 2023.