Here’s the sweet story behind Emma Stone’s Met Gala 2022 dress

Emma Stone wore her wedding reception dress to the Met Gala this year. Pic credit: ImageCollect/ImagePress Agency

Emma Stone stepped out for the Met Gala this year wearing a stunning white, flapper-inspired Louis Vuitton dress. The ensemble was short and featured a low neckline with feathers and sparkles at the bottom.

Emma swooped her red locks into a sweet ballerina bun and kept her makeup light and romantic. She accessorized the look with a square, white clutch, and white heels.

Emma first wore her Met Gala dress to her wedding reception in 2020

The dress actually has a lovely backstory with the Easy A actress having worn it during her wedding reception in September 2020 when she married comedian and writer Dave McCary.

Though it wasn’t one of the most notable outfits of the night, it definitely won’t be making any worst dressed lists anytime soon.

Louis Vuitton proudly posted a picture of Emma in the dress to their Instagram page, calling it a “sartorial revival.”

Of her dress, they wrote in the caption, “Emma Stone gives a second life to a white dress specially designed for her wedding after-party.”

In the post, she stood next to Squid Game actress Jung Ho-Yeon who also wore Louis Vuitton, and creative director for the brand, Nicolas Ghesquière. She could also be seen standing alone and fixing her makeup in a luxurious-looking bathroom.

Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière dressed Emma and 12 other stars

Not only did Nicolas dress Emma and Jung, but he dressed 12 other stars for the gala, including Gemma Chan, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve.

He told Vogue, “Never has it been more important to show that creations should be made to last.”

Fans were not impressed with Emma’s simple look

Unfortunately, Louis Vuitton’s Instagram followers were not all fans of the look, with the majority of comments being negative. A follower wrote, “For a big brand yall completely fumbled this red carpet,” and another said, “Your muses were not on theme! Smh!”

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ and Vogue asked guests “to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York.”

Emma and husband Dave met while she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016

Despite viewers of fashion’s biggest night out not appreciating Emma’s style, it was still an adorable way to honor her wedding look.

The La La Land actress met her husband Dave while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2016. He directed a segment called Wells for Boys and had to collaborate with Emma on the sketch. Unfortunately, he did not attend the big night; perhaps he was at home with their daughter?

After quietly getting married during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair welcomed their daughter at the beginning of 2021.