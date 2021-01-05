Emma Stone is pregnant: La La Land actress is expecting first child with Dave McCary

Actress Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Dave McCary.

Photos obtained by the U.K.’s Daily Mail show Stone, 32, cradling her baby bump while out on a walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 30, according to the website.

She was dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt and black cap. She wore a pair of sneakers and a white face mask.

A source confirmed to E! News that the actress is pregnant.

“Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!” the source reportedly said.

Us Weekly also reported that a source close to the actress confirmed she is pregnant.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother…,” the source said. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Emma Stone and Dave McCary met in 2016

La La Land actress Emma Stone and Saturday Night Live segment writer, Dave McCary, 35, met in December 2016 while Stone was hosting SNL.

Media reports claimed in October 2017 that the couple had been dating for months.

Dave McCary took to his Instagram in December 2019 to announce their engagement. He posted a photo in which Stone shows off her engagement ring.

Following their engagement, fans started speculating about their wedding date.

Wedding rumors erupted on social media back in May after Stone was reportedly seen wearing a gold wedding band during an interview with Reese Witherspoon.

After the couple was later spotted wearing matching bands, media outlets confirmed in September that they had tied the knot.

Stone previously dated Adam Garfield

Before her relationship with Dave McCary, Stone dated her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Adam Garfield. The two broke up in 2015 after they started dating in 2012.

Stone dropped out of the cast of the upcoming movie Babylon

The latest development comes following reports last month that Stone dropped out of the cast of the Damien Chazelle-directed period drama Babylon reportedly due to a scheduling conflict.

Fans wondered what the scheduling conflict was, based on the fact that she had no known upcoming movie on her filming schedule at the time.

But, following the news that she is pregnant, fans now believe that the “scheduling conflict” was her pregnancy and her first baby.

Stone was previously set to star in Babylon alongside Brad Pitt and Toby Maguire, but she has now been replaced by actress Margot Robbie.

Stone is best known for playing Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. She is also known for playing Mia in the romantic musical La La Land and Billie Jean King in the 2017 biopic, Battle of the Sexes.

She also played Annie in Netflix’s Maniac (2018) and Wichita in Zombieland: Double Tap (2019).